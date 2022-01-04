SACO — William Davies scored 27 points and Thornton Academy rallied in the second half to top Windham 60-55 in boys’ basketball on Tuesday night.

Cody Ruff added 13 points for the Trojans (6-1), who trailed 34-27 at halftime.

Nick Garrison led Windham with 24 points. Matthew Fox added 14.

YARMOUTH 45, WELLS 34: The Clippers (5-0) jumped to an 11-4 first-quarter lead and downed the Warriors (1-5) at Wells.

Peter Psyhogeos had 18 points to lead Yarmouth, and Matt Waeldner tossed in 12 points.

Camden Sevigney had 11 points for Wells with Devin Brown chipping in 10.

WESTBROOK 45, BIDDEFORD 43: The Blue Blazes (2-5) took a 19-15 halftime advantage and increased it to 36-27 after three quarters and held off a late run to top the Tigers (1-6) at Westbrook.

Tyler Hethcoat scored 15 points for Westbrook with Ben Eugley chipping in 11.

Julius Silva led Biddeford with 14 points and Jacob Landry added 12.

BONNY EAGLE 48, MASSABESIC 47: Hayden Campbell and Aiden Walcott combined for 17 of 21 second-quarter points for the Scots (5-3), who held off the Mustangs (1-3) at Waterboro.

Campbell finished with 17 points, Walcott tossed in 14 and Elliot Bouchard chipped in with 11.

Jimmy Saccuzzo led the rally by Massabesic as he contributed 16 points, and Connor Levesque added 13.

EDWARD LITTLE 83, DEERING 55: John Shea scored a game-high 36 points, starting with a 3-pointer in the first quarter before he began to dominate down low, and the Red Eddies (6-1) raced ahead and finished off the Rams (1-5) in Auburn.

Pat Anthoine added 15 points and Marshal Adams dropped in nine, with both players hitting three 3s.

Evan Lagasse led Deering with 16 points, including four 3s, and Remijo Wani pitched in with 15.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 68, SACOPEE VALLEY 64: Brady Croteau scored 24 points and James Erickson added 15 points as the Seagulls (5-1) downed the Hawks (0-6) at Hiram.

Shiloh Thao chipped in with 11 points. Ricky Delisle had 10 points.

ST. DOMINIC 51, TRAIP 40: Gabe Carey scored 16 points and Michael Stowe added 10 as the host Saints (4-1) topped the Rangers (2-4).

David Durling scored 14 points for Traip, which was outscored 18-9 in the second quarter to a 32-20 halftime lead.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 64, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 49: Three players scored in double figures as the Patriots (3-3) beat the Raiders (1-4) at Fryeburg.

Jay Hawkes led GNG with 17 points and Nate Hebert and Anthony Prescott each had four 3-pointers for 12 points.

Bobby Hallam led Fryeburg with 13 and Bryce Richardson had 11.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 77, BELFAST 45: Trevor Brown led the Panthers (4-3) with 23 points in a win over the Lions (1-7) in Waldoboro.

Patrick McKenny buried six first-half 3-pointers on his way to 21 points for Medomak. Jake Bickmore had 15 points.

Keegan McGowan hit four 3-pointers, finishing with 16 points for Belfast. KJ Payson followed with 13.

LEAVITT 53, BRUNSWICK 41: Brett Coburn scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half to lead the Hornets (7-1) over the Dragons (2-4) in Brunswick.

Degan Jordan had 17 points for Leavitt.

Thomas Harvey led Brunswick with 18 points and Quin McCaffrey had 13 points.

VINALHAVEN 37, PINE TREE ACADEMY 31: Robbie Squares had 13 points to lead the Vikings (2-3) over the Breakers (0-3) at Vinalhaven.

Kyle Grant added eight points for Vinalhaven.

Ben Ndamukunda had 14 points for Pine Tree Academy with Silas Yeaton tossing in 11.

CONY 66, MARANACOOK 63: Luke Briggs scored 19 points to lead the Rams (6-1) over the Black Bears (3-4) at Readfield.

Kam Douin added 13 points for Cony, and Brady Hopkins scored 11.

Tyler Hreben led the Black Bears with 18 points. He also had six assists and eight rebounds.

FOREST HILLS 83, VALLEY 34: Mason Desjardins scored 29 points with seven rebounds and seven assists to lead the Tigers (8-0) to a win over Valley (5-2) at Jackman.

Braidan Welch added 16 points, eight assists and seven steals for Forest Hills, and Jackman Daigle (13 points) and Hiram Logston (12) also scored in double figures.

Fisher Tewksbury led Valley with 13 points.

MADISON 48, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 34: The Bulldogs (3-3) outscored the Falcons (2-3) 19-5 in the fourth quarter to break a tie game in Rumford.

Callan Franzose paced Madison with 14 points, and Thomas Dean and Kayden Hibbard scored 12 apiece. All of Hibbard’s points came on 3-pointers.

Zach New scored a game-high 17 points for Mountain Valley, and Will Gallant added nine.

