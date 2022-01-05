Samuel W. Talbot 1933 – 2021 SCARBOROUGH – Samuel W. Talbot died on Dec. 30, 2021 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough at the age of 88. You may have known Sam as your carpenter, your teacher, your principal, or any number of titles, but however you knew him, you surely knew him as a man of honor, of kindness, of faith, and of love, who prized his family above all else in his life. Samuel Washington Talbot was born on March 28, 1933 to Anne (Burke) and Edward Talbot and was raised in Gardiner along with his sister, Alice. His family-owned Talbot Ice Co., harvesting blocks of ice from the frozen Kennebec River. They lived across the street from St. Joseph Church, where Sam was an altar server. Sam graduated from Gardiner High School in 1951 and earned his bachelor’s degree in Education from Farmington State Teachers College, where he met his bride, Connie (Smith). They were married in Presque Isle in 1956 and raised a family of five children. He later earned his master’s degree at University of Maine at Portland-Gorham while teaching and working as a Maine State Automobile Inspection Mechanic. Sam taught at elementary schools in Weld and Raymond, and retired from his role as principal at the Williams, Cone and Pejepscot Schools in Topsham in 1984. Sam was well-known and well-respected in Topsham through his work at the schools, but also through his participation in his parish (St. Charles Borromeo), at the Topsham Fair, and as a volunteer and loyal fan at his kids’ activities. He was unfailingly loyal and attentive to his elder relatives and to his friends and colleagues. Sam loved to travel, especially with his family. To mark his retirement from education he took them across the country in an RV, stopping at every obscure museum, taking every factory tour, and attending Sunday Mass at any Catholic parish they could find along the way. In later years, he travelled to Europe, Iceland, Alaska, and other far-flung places with Connie or with his kids. He took any chance he could to be with his family members, whether it was to travel abroad, to a campground in the woods, or even just to the grocery store. Sam’s second career was as a carpenter, as the owner of Sam Talbot Carpentry in Topsham. He kept very busy with jobs large and small all over the area. Sam and Connie moved to Saco in 2011 and were able to be together at the Wardwell Home and then at Atlantic Heights and Seal Rock Healthcare. Sam was beloved by the staff at Seal Rock and he felt at home there, even after the death of Connie in 2017. Sam is survived by children Cathy Talbot Ashton and her husband Don and sons Zeben and Nathan and their spouses; Bruce Talbot, his wife Cecilia and children Devin, Samuel, and Nina; Nancy Talbot and Martha Lafferty; Chris Talbot and his wife Sandra and their daughter Iris; Margo Morin and her husband, Scott, along with his sister Alice Brooks; beloved extended family members, and many friends and admirers. Hope Memorial Chapel is respectfully handling Mr. Talbot’s arrangements. A funeral Mass will be held for Samuel in the spring. Donations can be made in his memory to Special Olympics Maine, 525 Main St. Unit D, South Portland, ME 04106, an organization Sam and his family spent many hours volunteering with.

