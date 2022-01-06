Main Street near its intersection with Straw Mill Brook Road in Waterboro was closed Thursday afternoon when a pickup truck hauling a trailer loaded with logs crashed.
The driver of the pickup truck, Travis Hilton, 27, of Waterboro, was charged with driving after license suspension and driving an unsafe motor vehicle, said York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. in a news release.
Hilton was driving a 2003 Dodge Ram truck and hauling a tri-axle trailer loaded with logs when he lost control of the trailer. The trailer began swaying before breaking free from the pickup truck. It rolled over, spilling its load of logs onto the road.
No injuries were reported in the crash, which happened around 3 p.m.
