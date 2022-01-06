Kittery-based singer-songwriter Jacob McCurdy has a new single out called “Make A Fuss,” which you can listen to and purchase digitally on his Bandcamp page.
This is what McCurdy says about the song:
“We never want to be a burden to the people who helped shape us, or to ‘make a fuss,’ but we still need help from time to time, this song addresses that pause.”
Last year he released an EP called “For the Weekend (FTW)” as well as the single “Ready to Fall.”
In addition to Bandcamp, you can find “Make A Fuss” on streaming platforms including Spotify.
Here’s the lyric video to “Make A Fuss:”
