SNOWBOARDING

Three-time halfpipe gold medalist Shaun White told Olympics.com that he tested positive for COVID-19 last month after competing in an event in Colorado as he tries to qualify for another U.S. Olympic Team.

The 35-year-old was symptomatic but has been cleared to compete in a qualifying event this weekend at Mammoth Mountain, the last qualifying event before the U.S. team is selected.

White is returning to the sport after a three-year break and is hoping to make the four-man U.S. team. At least one of the spots will be awarded through a coach’s selection.

TENNIS

ATP CUP: Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in Sydney.

Denis Shapovalov set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match.

Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: Midfielder Sebastian Lletget, defender Miles Robinson, forward Paul Arriola and goalkeeper Sean Johnson are rejoining the U.S. national team for a 19-man training camp ahead of the next World Cup qualifiers.

The four were given time off after the Major League Soccer season and missed last month’s exhibition against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

New England Revolution left back DeJuan Jones will train with the national team for the first time.

Players will train in Phoenix from Friday until Jan. 21, and some will join Europe-based players for a Jan. 27 qualifier against El Salvador in Columbus, Ohio.

COVID: A coronavirus outbreak at Manchester City put Manager Pep Guardiola and seven players in isolation, while four Serie A teams in Italy were ordered into quarantine and were unable to play matches on Thursday.

City indicated it still plans to play its FA Cup match on Friday against Swindon, with assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell stepping in after Guardiola tested positive.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: A men’s slalom race in Zagreb, Croatia, was stopped after 19 skiers started on a course that was muddy rather than white with snow and ruled too dangerous to continue.

The French team said Victor Muffat-Jeandet – an Olympic bronze medalist in the combined event four years ago – broke his right ankle when he skied out. There was no assessment if he will miss the Beijing Olympics that open in four weeks.

Race organizers were criticized by skiers, including overall World Cup champion Alexis Pinturauly, for allowing the race to start on a soft surface that quickly degraded.

