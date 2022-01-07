LEWISTON — Authorities responded to an explosion and fire reported about 11:15 a.m. Friday on Sabattus Street.
Firefighters and other rescue personnel were at the scene after an explosion at Rotary Auto Center at 865 Sabattus St. blew out the back of the building. The location is near Randall Road.
A witness said he saw people flee the building after hearing a blast. One person’s clothing was on fire and it is believed that person was transported to the hospital.
Firefighters fought the blaze and confirmed they had it under control at about 11:35 a.m.
This story will be updated.
