On the night of Dec. 27, my husband, Tony, and I were sitting in the kitchen, talking about the nuclear industry. And there it was – the very next morning, Dec. 28 – a Maine Voices column by Richard Bedard (Page A4) – that “nuclear power should play (a) larger role”!

Surely the smart people who work in this field have gotten a grip on the safety issues by now. So, go for it! Soon!

Elise Cutler

Boothbay

