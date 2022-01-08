FRISCO, Texas — Hunter Luepke ran for three touchdowns in the first half and North Dakota State won its ninth FCS national championship in 11 seasons with a 38-10 win over Montana State on Saturday.

The Bison (14-1) have never lost when making the trip from Fargo to Frisco for the final Football Championship Subdivision game, going 9-0 since the 2011 season at the MLS soccer stadium north of downtown Dallas.

The Bobcats struggled after losing standout freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott to an ankle injury on the game’s opening drive.

Luepke, a 236-pound junior fullback who finished with 82 yards rushing, took a direct snap for a 6-yard TD just before halftime that put NDSU up 28-0.

He opened the scoring with a powerful 8-yard run, then had an 11-yard TD before Kobe Johnson broke free for a 76-yard sprint to the end zone.

Montana State (12-3) was in its first title game since 1984, when they won the championship then referred to as NCAA Division I-AA. The eighth-seeded Bobcats had won each of their first three playoff games by at least two touchdowns after Mellott took over as the starting quarterback.

The Bobcats trailed 35-0 before Blake Glessner’s 26-yard field goal midway through the third quarter.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(3) PURDUE 74, PENN STATE 67: Trevion Williams, coming off the bench for the first time in five games, scored 21 points including the final go-ahead basket, and the Boilermakers (13-3, 2-2 Big Ten) held off the Nittany Lions (7-6, 2-3) in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The 6-foot-11 Williams was 9-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds despite sitting out over eight minutes of the second half after picking up his third foul.

(12) HOUSTON 76, WICHITA STATE 66: Josh Carlton had 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Cougars (14-2, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) over the Shockers (9-5, 0-2) in Houston.

Carlton, who scored a career-high 30 points to go with 11 rebounds in a win Wednesday at South Florida, was eight of 12 from the field. He also blocked four shots.

(16) PROVIDENCE 83, ST. JOHN’S 73: Nate Watson had 22 points and 11 rebounds to help the Friars (14-2, 4-1 Big East) rally in the second half and beat the Red Storm (9-4, 1-1) in Providence, Rhode Island.

It was the 300th career victory for Friars coach Ed Cooley. He is now 300-206 in 11 seasons at Providence and five seasons at Fairfield.

(24) SETON HALL 90, UCONN 87: Kadary Richmond scored 27 points, including 17 straight for the Pirates (11-3, 2-2 Big East) in the second half and then the go-ahead basket in overtime during a over the Huskies (10-4, 1-2) in Newark, New Jersey.

Jarden Rhoden had 15 points and six rebounds for Seton Hall (11-3, 2-2 Big East). He stole the ball from Tyrese Martin with 2.6 seconds left in OT and Bryce Aiken sealed the win with a pair of free throws, giving him 22 points.