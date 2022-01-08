Hospitalizations from COVID-19 rose to their highest total of the pandemic on Saturday, breaking the previous record from Friday, and testing the capacity of Maine’s health care system as hospitals report large numbers of staff members out because they are infected with the virus.

There are now 399 COVID-19 patients in hospitals throughout Maine, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Saturday. On Friday the number of patients hospitalized from the virus was 391.

Before Friday the previous high was 387 on Dec. 21. Hospitalizations dipped to 327 on Dec. 26 but have been climbing since. Those seriously ill with the virus are largely those who have not been vaccinated. The Maine CDC has said that 70 percent of all people hospitalized with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated.

Related Hospitalizations set record in Maine as omicron creates new hot spots for infections

Of those currently hospitalized, 106 were in critical care and 57 on ventilators, the state reported Saturday. Both numbers are down from Friday’s 110 in critical care and 59 on ventilators. Unlike overall hospitalizations, those totals have remained steady and even declined in recent weeks as cases have risen, which could be a sign that the omicron variant might be leading to fewer severe cases of the illness.

However, the speed of how omicron is spreading is “really shocking,” and indicates it’s even more contagious than health officials earlier warned, said Dr. Robert Horsburgh, an epidemiologist at Boston University.

“They said it was more infectious, but this is several orders of magnitude more infectious,” he said. People at high risk, including those who are immune compromised or unvaccinated “need to be super careful now,” Horsburgh said. “It may not make people as sick, but people are still getting sick.”

All of this means infections will rise in urban areas where there is a higher density of people close together, Horsburgh said, even in communities that have high vaccination rates.

Already the high infectious nature of omicron is creating new hot spots, shifting from rural, inland areas to more populated, coastal regions.

Over the last seven days, York County has seen the highest number of new cases per capita despite having the sixth highest vaccination rate. Even Cumberland County, which has the highest vaccination rate of any county in Maine, is experiencing a higher spread.

The CDC reported 1,203 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and four more deaths, adding to an already high level of omicron-fueled virus transmission in Maine and across the country. Since the pandemic began, there have been 153,376 confirmed or probably cases, and 1,603 deaths in Maine. Both remain among the lowest per capita of any state.

Because state officials are dealing with so many tests, and because many people are taking at-home tests and not always reporting the results to the state, the daily case counts from the Maine CDC don’t necessarily capture the most current picture. Many of the new cases reported this week have been from positive tests dating back a week or more.

Related Headlines Hospitalizations set record in Maine as omicron creates new hot spots for infections

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: