Maine health officials reported 1,328 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and seven more deaths, adding to an already high level of omicron-fueled virus transmission here and across the country.

Many of the new cases reported this week have been from positive tests dating back a week or more. Because state officials are dealing with so many tests, and because many people are taking at-home tests and not always reporting the results to the state, the daily case counts from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention don’t necessarily capture the whole picture, or the most current picture.

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah acknowledged as much this week but said the state should be prepared for a continued increase in cases, much like what other states are seeing. The unknown, he said, is whether it will be a sudden, sharp increase followed by a similar sharp decline, or a more sustained wave of transmission.

With Friday’s cases, the seven-day case average increased to 777, compared to 923 cases on average two weeks ago and 641 cases daily this time last month. Since the pandemic began, there have been 152,173 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 1,599 deaths. Both remain among the lowest per capita of any state.

More than daily cases, Shah said other metrics, like hospitalizations, will be more illustrative of omicron’s impact, and those remain at a high level.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Friday, but as of Thursday, there were 380 COVID-19 patients in Maine, including 114 in critical and 55 on ventilators. The day after Christmas, the number fell as low as 327 but has been rising since. There have been as least 300 people hospitalized every day in Maine since Nov. 23. Most of those patients have not been fully vaccinated, health officials say.

Cases have spiked dramatically across the country following the holiday season and are at their highest levels of the pandemic, according to the U.S. CDC. The seven-day average of 586,391 cases — which is skewed somewhat from some states reporting backlogs all at once in recent days — has more than tripled just in the last two weeks.

Hospitalizations are rising sharply across the U.S. as well. Even though early research has shown omicron to be milder for many, it’s still leading to more hospitalizations because transmission is so widespread. Those who are unvaccinated and those with other high-risk conditions remain at highest risk of serious illness.

Vaccinations, which had picked up before the holiday in Maine, have come back down to about 4,800 doses per day on average, about half the doses that were being administered the middle of last month. Overall, 948,184 Maine residents, or 70.5 percent, are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, and 509,583 people have gotten booster shots.

Health officials have said the omicron variant is almost certain to infect many people who are fully vaccinated, and even those who are boosted, but their risk of being hospitalized or dying from the virus is exponentially lower.

