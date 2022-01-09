FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)

2. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles (Viking)

3. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

4. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

5. “Harlem Shuffle,” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

6. “The Sentence,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)

7. “Matrix,” by Lauren Groff (Riverhead)

8. “The Magician,” by Colm Toibin (Scribner)

9. “Billy Summers,” by Stephen King (Scribner)

10. “Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch,” by Rivka Galchen (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

Paperback

1. “The Best Short Stories 2021: The O. Henry Prize Winners,” edited by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Anchor)

2. “Mexican Gothic,” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)

3. “The Temple House Vanishing,” by Rachel Donohue (Algonquin)

4. “The Lying Life of Adults,” by Elena Ferrante (Europa)

5. “The Glass Hotel,” by Emily St. John Mandel (Vintage)

6. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

7. “The Searcher,” by Tana French (Penguin)

8. “The Night Watchman,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)

9. “The Power,” by Naomi Alderman (Back Bay)

10. “The Western Wind,” by Samantha Harvey (Grove)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

2. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” by Michael Pollan (Penguin)

3. “The Dawn of Everything,” by David Graeber & David Wengrow (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

4. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain,” by George Saunders (Random House)

5. “Under a White Sky,” by Elizabeth Kolbert (Crown)

6 “The Maine House,” by Maura McEvoy & Basha Burwell (Vendome)

7. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

8. “A Carnival of Snackery,” by David Sedaris (Little Brown)

9. “That Sounds So Good,” by Carla Lalli Music (Clarkson Potter)

10. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” by David Allen Sibley (Knopf)

Paperback

1. “Vesper Flights,” by Helen Macdonald (Grove)

2. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

3. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps)

4. “Mudlark,” by Lara Maiklem (Liveright)

5. “Enemy of All Mankind,” by Steven Johnson (Riverhead)

6. “Union,” by Colin Woodard (Penguins)

7. “Metazoa,” by Peter Godfrey-Smith (Picador)

8. “The Stranger in the Woods,” by Michael Finkel (Knopf)

9. “Funny Weather,” by Olivia Laing (W.W. Norton)

10. “Recollections of My Nonexistence,” by Rebecca Solnit (Penguin)

— Longfellow Books, Portland