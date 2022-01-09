FICTION
Hardcover
1. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)
2. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles (Viking)
3. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
4. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)
5. “Harlem Shuffle,” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)
6. “The Sentence,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)
7. “Matrix,” by Lauren Groff (Riverhead)
8. “The Magician,” by Colm Toibin (Scribner)
9. “Billy Summers,” by Stephen King (Scribner)
10. “Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch,” by Rivka Galchen (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
Paperback
1. “The Best Short Stories 2021: The O. Henry Prize Winners,” edited by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Anchor)
2. “Mexican Gothic,” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)
3. “The Temple House Vanishing,” by Rachel Donohue (Algonquin)
4. “The Lying Life of Adults,” by Elena Ferrante (Europa)
5. “The Glass Hotel,” by Emily St. John Mandel (Vintage)
6. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)
7. “The Searcher,” by Tana French (Penguin)
8. “The Night Watchman,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)
9. “The Power,” by Naomi Alderman (Back Bay)
10. “The Western Wind,” by Samantha Harvey (Grove)
NONFICTION
Hardcover
1. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)
2. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” by Michael Pollan (Penguin)
3. “The Dawn of Everything,” by David Graeber & David Wengrow (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)
4. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain,” by George Saunders (Random House)
5. “Under a White Sky,” by Elizabeth Kolbert (Crown)
6 “The Maine House,” by Maura McEvoy & Basha Burwell (Vendome)
7. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)
8. “A Carnival of Snackery,” by David Sedaris (Little Brown)
9. “That Sounds So Good,” by Carla Lalli Music (Clarkson Potter)
10. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” by David Allen Sibley (Knopf)
Paperback
1. “Vesper Flights,” by Helen Macdonald (Grove)
2. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)
3. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps)
4. “Mudlark,” by Lara Maiklem (Liveright)
5. “Enemy of All Mankind,” by Steven Johnson (Riverhead)
6. “Union,” by Colin Woodard (Penguins)
7. “Metazoa,” by Peter Godfrey-Smith (Picador)
8. “The Stranger in the Woods,” by Michael Finkel (Knopf)
9. “Funny Weather,” by Olivia Laing (W.W. Norton)
10. “Recollections of My Nonexistence,” by Rebecca Solnit (Penguin)
— Longfellow Books, Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
No easy answers in a police officer’s 2007 fatal shooting of a Waldoboro 18-year-old
-
Outdoors
It’s never too early for children to learn how to cross-country ski
-
Arts Review
Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is a minimalist, maximalist masterpiece
-
Columns
Insight: The science-denial conundrum
-
Outdoors
Ask Maine Audubon: Ringing in the new year with a treat – Steller’s sea eagle
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.