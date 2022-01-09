I am a quality engineer, and I have been extremely pleased, many a time, that my vehicle is equipped with a “safety device” not often extolled: the thermometer that senses the outside temperature.

Driving this past week or so, from New Hampshire to Maine, in the rain at 36 degrees, sleet at 34 degrees and snow at 31 degrees – all within a short space of time – notification via the temperature display has afforded me an extra “heads up” to make decisions while driving to improve my safety on the road.

I realize, of course, that even though the thermometer may be off at times, it still provides another source of input while driving, especially when black ice is a threat.

I do not know how long this has been a vehicle dash instrument feature in general, as my vehicles have been so equipped for many years, but I am still very grateful for its presence, which I often take for granted.

Barbara Grimes

Shapleigh

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: