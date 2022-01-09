I am a quality engineer, and I have been extremely pleased, many a time, that my vehicle is equipped with a “safety device” not often extolled: the thermometer that senses the outside temperature.
Driving this past week or so, from New Hampshire to Maine, in the rain at 36 degrees, sleet at 34 degrees and snow at 31 degrees – all within a short space of time – notification via the temperature display has afforded me an extra “heads up” to make decisions while driving to improve my safety on the road.
I realize, of course, that even though the thermometer may be off at times, it still provides another source of input while driving, especially when black ice is a threat.
I do not know how long this has been a vehicle dash instrument feature in general, as my vehicles have been so equipped for many years, but I am still very grateful for its presence, which I often take for granted.
Barbara Grimes
Shapleigh
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
No easy answers in a police officer’s 2007 fatal shooting of a Waldoboro 18-year-old
-
Outdoors
It’s never too early for children to learn how to cross-country ski
-
Arts Review
Joel Coen’s ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is a minimalist, maximalist masterpiece
-
Columns
Insight: The science-denial conundrum
-
Outdoors
Ask Maine Audubon: Ringing in the new year with a treat – Steller’s sea eagle
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.