Art

Patty Sawyer, fiber art and quilting, new artist at Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. For more information, call 647-2787 or visit galley302.com.

Music

Chase Jobe, 5-8 p.m. every Sunday in January, Skip’s Lounge, 288 Narragansett Trail, Buxton. Free.

Jan. 28

Faculty Concert Series: USM Faculty Jazz Ensemble, 8 p.m. at Corthell Hall, 37 College Avenue, Gorham. $15.

Ongoing

Grand Central Wine Bar, 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.

Thursday and Friday Night Music Series, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook.

Theater

Jan. 27

Portland Ovations presents: “Requiem for an Electric Chair,” multimedia performance, 7 p.m. at Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $17-$29. westbrookpac.org/events/.

