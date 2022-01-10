Free community meal – Wednesday, Jan. 19, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for takeout will also be available.
Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Jan. 29, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation $8; $4, child; $20, family. Takeout containers will be available for those who do not want to eat inside. Face masks are suggested for anyone who is not vaccinated.
