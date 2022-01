Benefits

Saturday 1/15

Virtual Cooking Class, 6 p.m., with Sam Hayward, one of Maine’s best chefs, to raise money for Oasis Free Clinics in Brunswick, $75.

Ongoing

Bottle Drive, Falmouth Transfer Station, Bucknam Road, benefits projects supported by the Falmouth Lions Club. See e-clubhouse.org/sites/falmouthme/projects.php.

Freeport Community Services Thrift Shop accepting donations. Contact Sarah Adams at 865-3985 ext. 205 or [email protected] Visit fcsmaine.org/thrift-shop/ for more information.

Books/Authors

Monday 1/17

Civil War Book Club, 7 p.m. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Tuesday 1/18

“How Democracies Die,” by Daniel Ziblatt and Steven Levitsky, 7 p.m. via Zoom, Camden Conference event at Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, yarmouthlibrary.org.

Friday 1/21

Storyteller Jo Radner’s “Burnt into Memory,” 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Fires of ’47. $15-$22, tickettailor.com.

Ongoing

Beanstack, online reading programs for all ages, a reading-habit tracker platform through Patten Free Library that includes reading programs and challenges. Visit patten.lib.me.us for details.

Books at Night, virtual Mechanics’ Hall Book Club, 6:30 p.m. third Tuesday, Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, 519 Congress St., Portland. mechanicshallmaine.org.

Books on Tap, 5:30 p.m. third Monday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Scarborough Public Library. Contact Tom Corbett at [email protected]

Casco Bay Writers’ Project at the Hall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., every Thursday, Maine Charitable Mechanic Association, 519 Congress St., Portland. mechanicshallmaine.org.

Chess Club, 6 p.m. first and third Wednesdays of the month, Curtis Library Chess Club open to all ages, younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult helper. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

First Friday Book Club, noon via Zoom, presented by Maine Charitable Mechanic Association. Register at mechanicshallmaine.org/programming/.

Guerilla Poetry Whoop, 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Thursday of the month via Zoom, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/poetry-at-tml.

Just Desserts Mystery Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m. virtual meeting first Tuesday of the month, presented by Curtis Memorial Library. curtislibrary.com.

Midcoast Indigenous Awareness Group Book Club, 10 a.m. Fridays via Zoom, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Email [email protected] for Zoom invitation.

Monday Afternoon Book Group, 1 p.m. via Zoom first Monday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email [email protected]

Racial Equity Book Group, 7-8 p.m. third Thursday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Books provided. Email [email protected] with questions. Registration and book list at curtislibrary.com (if registration is full, submit the form to be put on the waiting list).

Sci-fi Book Club, 5-6 p.m. via Zoom second Thursday of the month, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library. Email Marian Dalton at [email protected] to sign up.

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group, 2-4 p.m. first and third Saturdays via Zoom, southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group.

World War II Commemoration, free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Writers’ Meet-Up, 6 p.m. second Thursday of the month via Zoom through Portland Public Library, portlandlibrary.com/series/writers-meet-up/ for more, including monthly writing prompts.

Bulletin Board

Frosty Fun Scavenger Hunt, sponsored by Freeport Community Library, open to kids and adults on the free GooseChase app. Take photos and earn points to win four pairs of snowshoes, through Jan. 31, freeportlibrary.com.

Sunday 1/16

Portland Winter Antiques Show & Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Italian Heritage Center, 40 Westland Ave., Portland.

Ongoing

American Legion Munjoy Hill Post 161 veterans membership drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Have a beverage on them and check out the Post. 42 Atlantic St., Portland. Call 772-9314 for more information.

Citizens Climate Lobby Portland Chapter, 9-10:30 a.m. via Zoom first Saturday of the month, Facebook or citizensclimatelobbymaine.weebly.com.

Critical Home Repair program, Habitat for Humanity partners with low-income homeowners who require safety and structural repairs, including accessibility issues, unsafe roofing or flooring, lack of heat, electrical or plumbing hazards. Cumberland County residents only, habitatportlandme.org/critical-home-repair.

Game Night, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Sunday, Foreplay Sports Pub, 436 Fore St., Portland. Free.

Maine Irish Heritage Trail, self-guided historical Portland tour, map at maineirishheritagetrail.org.

Maker’s Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Brick South at Thompson’s Point, 15 Resurgam Place, Portland. Local farms, artisans, artists, thompsonspoint.com.

Museum Passes: Merrill Memorial Library in Yarmouth has passes for patrons to Maine Maritime Museum, Maine Wildlife Park, Portland Museum of Art, Children’s Museum of Maine, Farnsworth Art Museum and Maine State Parks. Reserve at 846-4763 or [email protected]

Portland ReStore, 659 Warren Ave., restoreportlandmaine.org.

Portland Winter Farmers Market, Saturdays through April 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 631 Stevens Ave. Closed Christmas Day.

Scarborough 55-plus Program Senior Drop-In, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday. Get together for coffee, snacks, games and comradery. Registration not necessary. SCS Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. Free, scarboroughmaine.org.

Scarborough Kiwanis, noon lunch meeting Fridays, Cowbell Wood-Fired Grill, 185 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. scarboroughkiwanis.org.

Senior Bingo, noon, every Monday, Scarborough Community Center Hub, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough, 55-plus, free, registration not necessary, scarboroughmaine.org.

Topsham ReStore, 126 Main St., 504-9340.

Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club (Durham, Freeport, Pownal), 6 p.m. first Thursday of the month until April, Acacia Lodge, Route 136 Royalsborough Road, Durham.

Vigils for Peace and Justice, 5-5:30 p.m. Fridays, Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street at Park Row.

Warm Thy Neighbor emergency heating assistance program, serves qualifying households in Brunswick, Topsham, Harpswell, Bailey Island, Cundy’s Harbor, Lisbon Falls, Lisbon, Lisbon Center, Bowdoin, Bowdoinham and Durham through the end of March. Call 729-1161 ext. 115 or see tedfordhousing.org/programs/heating-assistance.

Yarmouth Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. Thursdays, 1 Railroad Square in the Bickford Pavilion. Live music, food truck.

Dining

Sunday 1/16

Chili Cookoff, noon-3 p.m., American Legion Post 20, 1 Columbus Drive, Brunswick. $7-$20.

Wednesday 1/19

Global Recipes: Local ingredients, 1 p.m. Cooking Matters Class, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Free, curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Ongoing

Curbside Souper Supper, 5-6 p.m. second and fourth Fridays of the month. Masks and social distancing. Free to all. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. smary.org.

Deering Center Community Church in Portland, call 773-2423 for more information.

Freeport Community Services Food Pantry, open for in-person shopping 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at 55 Depot St., Freeport, see fscmaine.org.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization, find organic products and farms at mofga.org/find-organic.

“Make Your Own: A Recipe Guide,” salad dressings and casseroles to soups and grain bowls, customizable recipe forms in select categories can be used to print and share, extension.umaine.edu/food-health/recipes/make-your-own.

Meals on Wheels, call the Brunswick Meals on Wheels Coordinator Casey Henson at 729-0757 or visit People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org.

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, 12 Tenney Way, Brunswick, mchpp.org, 725-2716.

“Spoonful: Bite-Sized Food & Nutrition Information,” new blog by University of Maine Cooperative Extension with recipes, food preservation and safety, grocery shopping on a budget, extension.umaine.edu/food-health/spoonful.

The Sharing Table: Food For All, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, courtesy of Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program and Merrymeeting Gleaners. Free and open to all, curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Health

COVID Task Force, drive-thru pop-up clinics in Yarmouth. Register at bewellyarmouth.org; contact Margaret Downing at 615-3732 for more.

Healthy Living for ME January workshops, including A Matter of Balance, a bingo-themed class and Living Well with Diabetes. In-person, virtual and telephone options. More at healthylivingforme.org or 800-620-6036.

Tuesday 1/18

10 Tips For Health, 2 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Free, curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Ongoing

Dempsey Center, virtual health and wellness workshops such as yoga, acupressure, massage and meditation. dempseycenter.org/programming.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, various times and locations in the greater Portland area. Help for food obsession and addiction. No dues or weigh-ins. foodaddicts.org.

Gentle Chair Yoga for Seniors, 1 p.m. Thursdays, Freeport Community Services, open to all, visitfreeport.com.

Living Well with Diabetes, via Zoom, multiple sessions, hosted by Healthy Living for ME. Free, healthylivingforme.org.

People Plus in Brunswick, free exercise videos online at peopleplusmaine.org/videos/exercise, plus live Zoom classes and outdoor classes at peopleplusmaine.org/calendar.

Walk with a Doc, 12:15-12:45 p.m. every Thursday, Mid Coast Medical Group, 1 Wellness Way, Topsham. Free, midcoastparkviewhealth.com.

YMCA, free online workout videos at ymcaofsouthernmaine.org/videos and ymca360.org.

Kids

Hide & Seek in the Stars: Self-guided, Interactive Star Search, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport.

The Telling Room Writing Contest, entrants must live in Maine and age 10-18. All genres welcome; deadline Jan. 31, tellingroom.org/writing-contest.

Watershed Exploration, Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, Thompson’s Point, Portland. kitetails.org.

Tuesday 1/18

Global Games Local Stories, noon, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Travel the world in your living room this winter. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Wednesday 1/19

After School Play Session, 3-5 p.m. each Wednesday, Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine, Portland. kitetails.org.

Ongoing

Better Together Book Club, 10-11 a.m. third Thursday of the month, hosted by Brunswick High School, curtislibrary.com.

Chess Club, 6 p.m. first & third Wednesdays of the month, open to all ages, but children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Children’s story time, 10:30 a.m. during the school year, Chebeague Island Library, 247 South Road.

Dangerous Thinking Club, 3-4 p.m. third Friday of the month via Zoom or meeting outside, hosted by Merrill Memorial Library. For teens who like to think, read and discuss. Email [email protected] for more information or visit yarmouthlibrary.org to register.

Miss Mary Story Time, 10:15 a.m. singalong Fridays, read-alouds 10:15 a.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, on Merrill Memorial Library’s Facebook Live.

OUT Maine, free youth programs, registration required at outmaine.org/programs/youth-programs.

Picture Book Read Aloud, 10:15 a.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, virtual as facebook.com/MerrillMemorialLibrary.

Portland Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department Facebook pages games, songs, links, videos, outdoor places to visit, craft ideas and more. facebook.com/PortlandMainePRF.

Portland Stage Play Me a Story Education Program, 10:30 a.m. Saturday mornings on Facebook Live. Gives kids ages 4-10 the experience of theater as professionals perform children’s stories and offer acting workshops. Free.

Read Your Mind: Teen Mental Health Series, noon via Zoom last Wednesday of the month, hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com/series/readyourmind/.

Relation-Ship-It Teen Book Group, virtual book group for teens to discuss LGBTQ relationships through young adult fiction. portlandlibrary.com/series/relation-ship-it-teen-book-group/.

Science Café for Teens, hosted by University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H for in grades 7-12 from 3:30-4:15 p.m. every Thursday. Learn about science in action in an informal discussion. Registration required for each virtual session at 581-3877 or [email protected]

Storytime, 10:15 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Friday at 10:15 a.m.: Miss Mary’s Singalong Story Time. Both on Facebook Live.

Take-home activities from Curtis Memorial Library, curbside take-and-make kits for all ages and STEAM kits for elementary students, curtislibrary.com.

Thomas Memorial Library virtual programs, thomasmemoriallibrary.org for calendar updates and links to livestreams.

Tuesday Traps: Digital Escape Room, available every other Tuesday through Curtis Memorial Library. Meant for a teen audience, discretion advised for younger patrons. curtislibrary.com.

Virtual Music Fun with Miss Teresa, 10:30 a.m., on Facebook Live for music, movement and fun from Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com.

Wednesday Yoga, 9-9:30 a.m. weekly, The Children’s Museum lawn, Thompson’s Point, Portland. Free, reservations at revecyclingstudio.com/schedule#/week.

Libraries

Chebeague Island Library, open for browsing, Wi-Fi accessible from the parking lot. Check cheblib.wixsite.com/chebeaguelibrary for details.

Cundy’s Harbor Library, open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Wi-Fi accessible outside the Harpswell building. Free library available at Community Hall. Visit the library’s Facebook page for updates.

Curtis Memorial Library, open for indoor browsing Monday through Sunday. Curbside available Monday through Friday. curtislibrary.com/cloudlibrary-ebooks-audiobooks/ for cloudLibrary instructions.

Falmouth Memorial Library, open for in-person browsing 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday; 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Masks required, falmouthmemoriallibrary.org.

Freeport Community Library, open for in-person visits 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. FCL To Go 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday when building is closed to the public. freeportlibrary.com.

Live Tech Help, 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham, topshamlibrary.org.

Merrill Memorial Library, open for browsing Monday through Saturday; curbside pickup available. Free access for Yarmouth residents to the virtual library TumbleBooks at yarmouthlibrary.org. Digital Maine Library and cloudLibrary also available.

Patten Free Library in Bath, in-person browsing Monday through Saturday with curbside pickup still available, call 443-5141 or go online. Access to cloudLibrary, the New York Times, TumbleBooks and more. patten.lib.me.us/eLibrary.

Patten Free Library Homebound Delivery Service to cardholders in Arrowsic, Bath, Georgetown, West Bath and Woolwich. Matches volunteers to patrons who are unable to visit the library in person, patten.lib.me.us/new-homebound-delivery-service, 443- 5141 ext. 23.

Portland Public Library, main library and all branches open to the public. Visit portlandlibrary.com/portland-public-library-reopens/ for details.

Prince Memorial Library in Cumberland now open Tuesday through Saturday. CloudLibrary is accessible to check out eBooks. Visit princememorial.org/cloudlibraryinstructions/.

Scarborough Public Library open for browsing Monday through Saturday. Digital services including cloudLibrary, TumbleBooks, Flipster and Kanopy at scarboroughlibrary.org. Book return open.

South Portland Public Library, Main Library open Monday through Saturday, branch open Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. For more information, call 767-7660 or visit southportlandlibrary.com for details.

Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth open Monday through Saturday, thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Topsham Public Library open Monday through Saturday. Visit topshamlibrary.org/we-are-open/ for details. Wi-Fi accessible outside the building. Go online for a list of resources to eBooks, online courses, cloudLibrary and more.

Parks & Nature

Falmouth Land Trust, guided hikes throughout the year, free and open to all, falmouthlandtrust.org/events.

Maine Audubon sanctuaries in Falmouth, Freeport, Scarborough and West Bath are free and open to the public from dawn to dusk. No pets. Virtual bird watching with nest and feeder cams at maineaudubon.org/news/connections-nest-and-feeder-cams/.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, information about recreational opportunities, including fishing, riding, hunting, trapping and hiking at mefishwildlife.com.

Natural Resources Council of Maine, maps to explore the state, nrcm.org.

Scarborough Marsh Maps, free at town clerk’s office in Scarborough Town Hall, Scarborough Public Library, Scarborough Land Trust Preserve kiosks.

Wolfe’s Neck Center in Freeport, hiking, gardening, workshops and more. Call 865-4469 for barn times. See full calendar at wolfesneck.org/calendar/.

Women’s Hike Night, 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Pineland Farms in Freeport, open to women of all ages and abilities, visitfreeport.com.

Support

Maine Health Care and Frontline Workers, free confidential coaching sessions, wellness workshops and connection groups for those who may be feeling down, disconnected or discouraged. Call 1-800-769-9819, see workforceeap.com/strengthenme or email [email protected]

Monday 1/17

“Fatherhood: Generations of Change,” 6 p.m., Mason Motz Activity Center, 190 Middle Road, Falmouth. Free, maineboystomen.org.

Tuesday 1/18

Leaping In: On Supporting Teens and Young Adults As They Cope with Big Challenges, 6:30 p.m., Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. Free, princememorial.org.

Ongoing

Al Anon, noon, TGIFriday Brunswick Zoom meeting, indrecovery.com/alanon_meetings/me/brunswick/#Friday-Al-Anon-Meetings.

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, to register see communityresourcefinder.org. Helpline at 800-272-3900 available for around-the-clock care and support.

Connected, 7-9 p.m. first Monday of the month, St. Charles Borromeo Church Hall, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick. Free, nondenominational group for widows, widowers, divorced and singles 55-plus, with guest speaker and light refreshments. 725-1266 or 725-8386.

Dempsey Center, support, classes and resources at dempseycenter.org/programming/browse-classes-workshops.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, meeting by Zoom and phone, foodaddicts.org.

Maine Coalition to Fight Prostate Cancer One2One Confidential line, leave a message at 441-5374 or 1-855-552-7200 ext. 801; a volunteer will call back. mcfpc.org.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Maine) Teen Text Support Line, a new mental health program for youth 14-20, text 207-515-8398, noon-10 p.m. daily.

OUT Maine, a nonprofit that serves LGBTQ+ youth throughout the state, connects staff with at-risk youth through the phone and social media. More information at outmaine.org.

Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine, free and private virtual support groups at sassmm.org.

Sweetser’s myStrength, online exercises to cope with daily challenges, visit sweetser.org for titles such as Staying Connected While Social Distancing, Managing Time at Home with the Kids, Parenting in Challenging Times and Changing Plans and Handling Disappointment.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 6 p.m. every Thursday, Berean Baptist Church, Cumberland Street, Brunswick, 729-6400.

The Yellow Tulip Project, support and community for those with mental illness, online resources at theyellowtulipproject.org.

Volunteer

American Red Cross Blood Drives, redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive, pre-registration encouraged.

Cooks needed to prepare meals for Independence Association group homes in Brunswick. Scheduling two meals weekly Monday and Thursday. Contribute once, monthly or weekly, email [email protected]

Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross seeks volunteers to support relief efforts. Review the most urgently needed volunteer positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday or contact Volunteer Services at [email protected] or 800-464-6692. Other ways to help include monetary and blood/platelet donations.

Puppy Raisers and Sitters Wanted, Maine Region of Guiding Eyes for the Blind is looking for people in the greater Portland area to teach basic skills and socialize pups for 14-16 months along with puppy sitters. Email [email protected]

Workshops/Talks

Midcoast Senior College Winter Wisdom lecture series, free one-hour Zoom programs at 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 16. midcoastseniorcollege.org.

New Ventures Maine tuition-free online workshops and classes to help start a business, build a career and manage money. January schedule at bit.ly/NVMEClasses.

“Taking Action on Climate,” 7 p.m. Thursdays through Feb. 17, virtual series hosted by Cathance River Education Alliance and Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust, free, btlt.org/2022-taoc.

Friday 1/14

Winter Speaker Series: Paul Doiron, 7 p.m., L.L.Bean, Freeport, visitfreeport.com.

Saturday 1/15

“Through the Trees – Family Campfire Cooking,” 10:30 a.m., Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Tuesday 1/18

Winter Care of Beef, noon, UMaine Regional Learning Center, 75 Clearwater Drive, Suite 104, Falmouth. UMaine Extension livestock specialist, calendar.umaine.edu.

Wednesday 1/19

“Reflections on Homesteading in Maine,” 6 p.m. virtual discussion hosted by MOFGA and Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick, free, mofga.org/event-calendar/reflections-on-homesteading-in-maine.

“Brexit at 5: How’s It Going?” 7 p.m., Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. An examination of Brexit’s economic, social and political upheaval, including disputes over fishing rights, Scottish independence and the Northern Ireland Protocol. Free, princememorial.org.

Thursday 1/20

Scarborough Garden Club, 12:30 p.m., Hillcrest Community Center, 108 Hillcrest Ave., Scarborough. “Gardens We Love” will be presented by Shirley Helfrich & Beth Addison from the Longfellow Garden Club. Anyone with a love of nature and gardening is invited to attend.

Friday 1/21

Winter Speaker Series: Ed Robinson, 7 p.m. Join Maine authors, photographers and storytellers for presentations about wild adventures and expeditions, science, environmental conservation and more. visitfreeport.com.

Monday 1/24

“Hydroponics at Home,” 6 p.m., Cooperative Extension webinar for home gardeners about hydroponic gardening, extension.umaine.edu.

Ongoing

Chess Club, 6 p.m., Curtis Library Chess Club, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick, meets first and third Wednesdays of the month. Open to all ages, but children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult, curtislibrary.libcal.com.

A Common Yarn, 1-3 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom, hosted by Falmouth Memorial Library. A textile craftsmanship group. Email [email protected] to join. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org.

Conversational Spanish Group, 1 p.m. Fridays via Zoom, hosted by South Portland Public Library. Open to all skills levels. Call 767-7660 for more information, southportlandlibrary.com/conversational-spanish-group/.

Daily Fika, 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library in Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org/fika/.

Ecomaine Waste Management, learning videos, virtual tours about recycling, composting, ecomaine.org.

“From Farm to Table Fare,” seven-video series about preparing locally sourced cuts from a whole chicken, selecting and grinding cuts of beef, and using prepared beef and chicken in recipes, free at extension.umaine.edu/livestock/from-farm-to-table-fare.

“Growing Maine Gardeners,” extension.umaine.edu, features activity and video demonstration suitable for all ages. Call 581-3877, email [email protected]

Healthy Living for ME, classes on a variety of health topics, many are free. Visit healthylivingforme.org for schedule and registration.

Interviews with the Irish in Maine, hosted by Maine Irish Heritage Center, youtube.com.

Maine Audubon nature and environment classes and workshops, many free. maineaudubon.org/events/.

Maine Department of Education: Rural Aspirations website supports teachers and families in community-based learning at communitylearningforme.org.

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Organization, free newsletter at bit.ly/3ef1j9s. Schedule of classes at mofga.org.

Movie Series and Discussion Group, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom Thursdays, hosted by Patten Free Library. Visit patten.lib.me.us or contact Roberta at [email protected]

New Ventures Maine, free online classes on careers, business and finance. Visit newventuresmaine.org/class-schedules/ for schedule and to register.

Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce live webinars and virtual events, portlandregion.com/virtual.html.

Reel Talk Film Discussion Group, 1 p.m. every third Tuesday via Zoom. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library, register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org/reel-talk-film-discussion-group/.

Scarborough Kiwanis Club, noon every Friday, Cowbell Grille, 185 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Free and open to the public.

Songwriting Workshop, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, first Tuesday of the month, hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. Registration closes at noon the day of the workshop. Register at thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Southern Maine Agency on Aging resource specialist, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, appointments preferred by calling 835-9866 or emailing [email protected]

Support Maine Wildlife with Native Maine Plants: Maine Audubon online plant finder at mainenativeplants.org for plants best suited for specific sites, provide best ecological function and benefit, and complement the landscape.

Techspresso, help with technology 2-3:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, sign up at circulation desk or by phone.

Virtual Craft Meetup, 5 p.m. via Zoom Mondays, hosted by Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick. Email Sarah at [email protected] to receive an email with login details in advance.

Wolfe’s Neck Farm, educational environmental activities at wolfesneck.org/educational-activities.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: