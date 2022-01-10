A freight train derailed Monday night in Biddeford causing two liquid propane gas tank cars to overturn.
Biddeford’s Assistant Fire Chief Ed Dexter confirmed that two cars went off the tracks, but no leaks were reported. There were also no injuries.
Dexter said the situation was stabilized by Biddeford firefighters just after 9 p.m. and that there were no threats to the public. The accident took place around 8 p.m.
Pan Am Railways spokesperson Cynthia Scarano did not return messages left for her late Monday.
The Amtrak Downeaster train No. 687 that left Boston at 5:20 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Portland at 7:50 p.m. was delayed 2 ½ hours, according to the Downeaster website. It didn’t give a reason.
