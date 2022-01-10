Re: Jim Fossel’s Dec. 26 column (“Biden falls short on vow of unity”):
While I disagree with Mr. Fossel almost all of the time, I have come to at east expect intelligent opinions from him. This time, he pushed intelligence aside, blaming Biden for not being able to “garner much Republican support for his proposals”. In reality, Mr. Biden’s years of experience and friendships on both sides of the aisle will never help as long as most Republicans fear Trump and are willing to push his lies about winning the election rather than face his reprisals (as those who voted for his impeachment are discovering.)
Biden has gone to great lengths to win over Sen. Manchin, cutting many vital and important projects to get his support. Manchin, however is willing to throw over his own constituents rather than lose support of the coal industry. It’s sad to see the whole country pay the price for the fear and egos of a few “public servants.”
William P. Whelan
Freeport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Pandemic shows need for strong local food systems
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Fossel ignores reality in Biden column
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: ‘Don’t drink the Kool Aid’ on election fraud
-
Arts & Entertainment
Face the Music: Look forward to new music from these local artists
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: Get your mask, get your freedom; Facts about Jan. 6 clear; Keeping bridge is safety risk; Support Tedford project
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.