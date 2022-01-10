Loudon Wainwright III
8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $45 in advance, $55 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
Here’s a chance to see the patriarch of a very musical family. Singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright III’s 2010 album “High Wide & Handsome: The Charlie Poole Project” won him a Grammy for best traditional folk album, and he also has two previous nominations. Wainwright’s rich discography dates back more than 50 years, and he’s a solid acting resume too. From 1974-75, Wainwright portrayed the singing surgeon on three episodes of M*A*S*H and has numerous other TV and film credits. Wainwright is father to musicians Rufus Wainwright, Martha Wainwright and Lucy Wainwright Roche.
Hello Newman
8 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Yes, you’re allowed to say the band name Hello Newman in a Jerry Seinfeld voice, especially since the band is all about ’90s and early 2000s alternative rock covers. The six-piece band has been at it since 2009, and its repertoire includes songs by 311, Blink 182, Cake, Foo Fighters, Green Day, Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Stone Temple Pilots and Third Eye Blind. Turn your semi-charmed life into a full fledged one by catching this show.
Soggy Po Boys
7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. thedancehallkittery.org
Dover, New Hampshire’s Soggy Po Boys celebrate a decade of slinging New Orleans-inspired jazz and fusion music with a show in Kittery. The eight-piece act includes sousaphone, trumpet, sax, piano, clarinet, guitar, drums, bass and vocals. They’ve got five albums of material to choose from including 2019’s “All in Favor,” home to the lively “Gin and Coconut Water” the playful, swampy “Lotus Blossom,” and the funky and fun cautionary tale of “I’ll Never Get Out of This World Alive.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Pandemic shows need for strong local food systems
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Fossel ignores reality in Biden column
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: ‘Don’t drink the Kool Aid’ on election fraud
-
Arts & Entertainment
Face the Music: Look forward to new music from these local artists
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: Get your mask, get your freedom; Facts about Jan. 6 clear; Keeping bridge is safety risk; Support Tedford project
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.