Loudon Wainwright III

8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $45 in advance, $55 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Here’s a chance to see the patriarch of a very musical family. Singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright III’s 2010 album “High Wide & Handsome: The Charlie Poole Project” won him a Grammy for best traditional folk album, and he also has two previous nominations. Wainwright’s rich discography dates back more than 50 years, and he’s a solid acting resume too. From 1974-75, Wainwright portrayed the singing surgeon on three episodes of M*A*S*H and has numerous other TV and film credits. Wainwright is father to musicians Rufus Wainwright, Martha Wainwright and Lucy Wainwright Roche.

Hello Newman

8 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Yes, you’re allowed to say the band name Hello Newman in a Jerry Seinfeld voice, especially since the band is all about ’90s and early 2000s alternative rock covers. The six-piece band has been at it since 2009, and its repertoire includes songs by 311, Blink 182, Cake, Foo Fighters, Green Day, Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Stone Temple Pilots and Third Eye Blind. Turn your semi-charmed life into a full fledged one by catching this show.

Soggy Po Boys

7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. thedancehallkittery.org

Dover, New Hampshire’s Soggy Po Boys celebrate a decade of slinging New Orleans-inspired jazz and fusion music with a show in Kittery. The eight-piece act includes sousaphone, trumpet, sax, piano, clarinet, guitar, drums, bass and vocals. They’ve got five albums of material to choose from including 2019’s “All in Favor,” home to the lively “Gin and Coconut Water” the playful, swampy “Lotus Blossom,” and the funky and fun cautionary tale of “I’ll Never Get Out of This World Alive.”

