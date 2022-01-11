I’m writing this piece in response to the mask mandate recently passed here in Brunswick.

I attended the Town Council meeting in its entirety. I gave my own argument against the mandate, along with several other people in the room, and more who attended virtually.

Personally, I feel that the council made up its mind to pass the mandate before the meeting even began. Those of us against — our comments were met with (literal) eye-rolling, sighing, disparaging looks and judgment. One council member seemed to be far more interested in her cell phone than in anything we had to say.

The vitriol, name-calling and bitterness on both sides of this issue is heartbreaking.

I’ve been a business owner and a resident of Brunswick for almost 30 years, and have always considered this town my home.

I’ve made my closest and dearest friendships here. I enjoy and appreciate everything this little town has to offer. I’m a loyal patron of its shops and restaurants. I kayak its waters and hike its trails. I support the local farmers and I’m a member of a CSA. I’ve volunteered on several charity boards, and do everything I can to be a responsible and caring citizen.

I start each day with a long walk around the downtown and Bowdoin College campus, and every time it fills me with renewed spirit and energy.

This morning I’m leaving my house for my walk with a heavy heart.

In the few short hours since the Press Herald article about the mandate was released on Facebook, the stream has been riddled with hateful and condescending comments.

“That’s what people get for not vaccinating – hope they are happy.”

“What a complete joke. Even the CDC has said those face diapers are useless.”

“Some people don’t like the ‘of all’ part. Instead it’s me me me.”

I understand the passion surrounding this issue. My own 89-year-old mom was diagnosed with COVID on Christmas Eve last year during a recovery stay in a nursing home in New York. I wasn’t able to visit her. I worried about her day and night until she recovered, which she did, thankfully.

I know many people who’ve lost loved ones to COVID and several others who work on the front lines in healthcare and hospitals, and as first responders. I’m not minimizing the impact this pandemic has had on our daily lives.

I do believe we are smarter, better prepared and better informed than we were 18 months ago. Brunswick in particular has one of the highest vaccination rates in the entire state.

Business owners have already stepped up and made adjustments to safely serve their patrons. Some recommend masking for non-vaccinated customers per CDC guidelines. Some require masking, and use of hand sanitizer upon entering. Others have chosen to require proof of vaccination. Some leave the choice to mask up to the customer.

Each decision is (and should be) the business owner’s individual right and privilege. If we disagree with that decision, it is our right and privilege not to give them our business.

I wish the council had taken this opportunity to unite us as a community, rather than driving us farther apart. I wish they had invited us into the discussion and into the decision-making process, rather than summarily passing the mandate. I wish they had developed a task force made up of business owners, and asked them for their input and suggestions.

Hosting a public hearing after the mandate has already passed is much like shutting the proverbial barn door after the horse has left.

Now we’re left with a divided community. We’ll have to see how that plays out. It’s my sincere hope we can move beyond the division and once again come together as the town I’ve grown to love so much.

Alex Armstrong lives in Brunswick.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: