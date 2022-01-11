Maine reported 20 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,779 additional confirmed cases of the virus as the highly contagious omicron variant is now believed to be the dominant strain spreading statewide.

It is the first update on new cases since last week because positive tests are not reviewed and confirmed on weekends. Daily case counts are no longer a reliable snapshot of what is happening with COVID-19 because of the increase in people who never get tested or who use at-home tests that are not reported to the state, as well as a large backlog in positive test reports submitted to the state.

A small portion of the new cases reported Tuesday are new positive tests and most were submitted to the state last month, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. Also, with tests hard to come by, more people who are sick with COVID-19 are not getting tested.

As a result, the daily case data is a significant undercount of the number of cases actually circulating in Maine. Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 155,155 cases of COVID-19, and 1,623 deaths.

Hospitalizations were not yet updated Tuesday, but stood at 403 on Monday, a new record high. However, ICU utilization in the state has stayed relatively steady as hospitalizations have soared, an indication that omicron is less severe than delta and earlier strains, according to some public health experts. Maine recorded 107 intensive care patients statewide on Monday, and the state’s ICU utilization has been at about 110 for the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, as more people become hospitalized with COVID-19, treatments are in short supply. With the omicron variant, two of the three monoclonal antibody treatments used in Maine are not effective, and have been discontinued.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention also told health providers Friday evening that the more contagious omicron was now the dominant strain in Maine. It said estimates from lab samples in the state suggest that the variant now accounts for 70 to 90 percent of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Maine’s health care system this week only has about 144 doses of the remaining monoclonal antibody drug that is effective against omicron, sotrovimab, not nearly enough to treat those in need.

“Eventually we will be in a very good place where we have excellent supplies, but unfortunately not in time for this surge,” said Dr. Dora Anne Mills, a former Maine CDC director and currently the chief health improvement officer at MaineHealth, the state’s largest hospital network. “If somebody tests positive for COVID and is at high risk for hospitalization, providers are in a real bind.”

In December, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of another treatment, an antiviral pill called Paxlovid, that also appears effective at fighting omicron cases. But its supplies also have been severely depleted in Maine and nationally. Mills said the state had received fewer than 300 doses of the Pfizer-made drug last week and was not expecting another shipment for several weeks.

