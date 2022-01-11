David A. Quimby 1949 – 2022 WALPOLE, N.H. – David A. Quimby, 72, of Walpole, N.H. died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at the Cheshire Medical Center, Keene, N.H. He was born on July 4, 1949 in Bath, Maine , the son of Everett and Lucille (Glidden), Quimby. He was a graduate of Morse High School in Bath, and later earned an AS in Business Management from the Portland campus of the University of Maine where he was on the Dean’s List and a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity. He engaged in further business studies at the University of New Hampshire. David’s early career was spent in sales management positions in the textile and craft industry including employment with the Singer Company, So-Fro and House of Fabrics culminating with his appointment as one of four national sales managers for House of Fabrics. In 1986, David began a 20 year career as Vice President of Sales for Mary Meyer Corporation in Townshend, Vt. After leaving Mary Meyer in 2006, he established a consulting firm that provided sales and marketing services to manufacturers in the gift and toy industry. For the last ten years, he has been a realtor working for Galloway Real Estate in Walpole, N.H. David is survived by his wife of 26 years, Linda (Potter) Quimby; two sons Craig and his wife Jennifer of Rancho Cordova, Calif. and Timothy Quimby of Walpole; two sisters, Susan M. McCusker and her husband Thomas of Woolrich, Maine and Mary Quimby and her fiancé Thomas Holden of Gorham, Maine, one brother, William Quimby and his fiancé Janet Grondin of Brunswick, Maine; his former wife, Kathleen Holt; his beloved nieces and nephews Andrew, Matthew, Michael, Amanda, Caitlyn, Dylan, Zachary and Lauren; and extended family and friends with whom he shared his boundless and continuous love and support. David was a former member of many gift, toy and home trade associations and is a current member of the Monadnock Board of Realtors. A celebration of his life will occur this summer and will be announced at a later date. To share memories and condolences with David’s family, please visit fentonhennessey.com In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s memory may be made to: Walpole Fire/EMS P.O. Box 162 Walpole, NH 03608

