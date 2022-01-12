The primary runway at the Portland International Jetport will be closed for nearly two months this spring for rehabilitation work, leading to a change in air traffic over Portland, South Portland, Scarborough and Westbrook.

Jetport officials said the primary runway, which runs roughly east-west, will be closed from April 18 to June 13, with all air traffic during that time using the airport’s secondary, north-south runway. In addition, the airport will be closed to all fixed-wing aircraft from 10:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. from May 16 to June 13 for work rehabilitating the runway intersection, officials said.

A website, portlandjetport.org/runway, has been set up to carry information about the project, and officials said details about the new flight paths will be posted on the site as they are finalized by air traffic control officials.

The runway rehab work is done once every 15 years, jetport officials said, and involves milling the 7,200-foot-long surface, conducting a pavement overlay and upgrading primary runway lighting to LEDs. Work on the $13.7 million project will be performed by Pike Industries and is being paid for by the Federal Aviation Administration, the state and the airport.

“We recognize that for eight weeks this spring we will be impacting many neighbors that don’t normally have air traffic over their homes,” said Paul Bradbury, the airport director. “We wanted to start the new year beginning to communicate to those communities and will continue to do so frequently through the end of the project in June.”

Additional information will be made available at a Jetport Noise Advisory Committee meeting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 3. More information on that meeting will be posted on the runway project website.

