A Lewiston man entered the winning bid for the Good Time Lanes, a former bowling alley in Lisbon Falls, at a foreclosure auction Friday.

Kyle Landry, a contractor, won the auction with his $130,000 bid.

Built in 1930, the 5,760-square-foot, eight-lane candlepin bowling alley is located on a small plot at 671 Lisbon St.

While Landry could not attend the auction in person, his dad Eugena Landry represented him at the live auction.

“I don’t know what my son plans to do with the building,” said Eugena Landry. “He still hasn’t gone into that end of it yet. He is a contractor, so he has got all kinds of ideas, and he might renovate it into something else.”

Ruth Lind, an associate broker at Tranzon Auction Properties, the agency that conducted the auction, said the bowling alley had been closed for nearly seven years now.

According to town tax records, the property’s former owner, Rose Dumas, defaulted on $3,056.43 annual taxes.

