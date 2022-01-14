CAPE ELIZABETH – Anne E. Poliner, 94, of Cape Elizabeth, died peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 surrounded by her family. Anne was born at home on August 29, 1927 in Lawrence, Mass. to the late Ernest and Esther (Cunningham) McComiskey and was the younger sister of Marie.

Upon graduating from Lawrence High School, she attended Mount Saint Mary College and Boston University. After her junior year, she accepted a waitressing position at the Poland Spring Resort in Poland Spring, Maine. Her life changed forever during that summer when she met Irving Poliner, a doorman at a neighboring resort. They quickly fell in love, married and moved to Beacon Hill in Boston where Irving was a medical student at Tufts University Medical School. Anne loved living in Boston, including eating raw oysters at the Union Oyster House and shopping for bargains at Filene’s Basement.

Anne and Irving had an adventurous streak. They both learned to ski as adults and skied until their late 70’s. They also spent six months traveling in Europe. When they returned to the States, they moved to New Haven, Conn. while Irving completed a fellowship at Yale-New Haven Medical Center. Anne happily welcomed the birth of Marcia and Chuck. Irving then decided to open his private practice in Portland. The family moved to Cape Elizabeth and was soon joined by Alison, Barbara and Richard. Anne enjoyed teaching her children to ski at Mt. Abram, taking them to Casino Beach on a hot summers’ day or for a jelly donut at the Cookie Jar.

She and Irving also enjoyed sailing with their close friends Dick and Nancy Salisbury around the Virgin Islands and Maine, volunteering at The Outward Bound School on Hurricane Island, vacationing in California to visit family, and becoming grandparents to Colleen, Kevin, Justin and Nate.

Anne enjoyed living in her home of 50+ years in Cape Elizabeth. She remained there until her final days, reading the latest best sellers borrowed from the Thomas Memorial Library, watching cruise ships pass through Casco Bay and sipping chocolate milkshakes from Red’s Tasty Freeze.

Anne was predeceased by her husband, Irving; oldest child, Marcia; and her sister Marie and brother-in-law, Doug Howe, Sr. She is survived by her children Chuck (Carrie) of Portland, Alison (Dave) of Lee, N.H., Barbara of Stratham, N.H., Rich of Cape Elizabeth, son-in-law Brian Bidwill of Greenbrae, Calif.; grandchildren Colleen and Kevin Bidwill, Justin and Nate Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life and burial at the Riverside Cemetery will be scheduled for the summer of 2022.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the:

Cape Elizabeth Land Trust https://www.capelandtrust.org/ or:

Thomas Memorial Library https://www.thomasmemoriallibrary.org/

