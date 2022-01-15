WINDHAM – Bernice E. Skolfield, 87, passed peacefully in her sleep Jan. 5, 2022, at the home of her loving son Randy Sloan who had taken care of her for the last few years.Bernice, born in Rockland on May 9, 1934, was the daughter of Winfield Scott Melvin Jr. and Marion Oxton Melvin. Her father passed at an early age and her mother Marion was left with five children. Winfield, Jimmy, Donnie, Roberta, and Bernice.Growing up they lived in Portland in the Anderson Street area. Bernice used to work in a clothes pin factory and babysit for extra money so she could buy herself clothes that she loved. From an early age she learned her independence.During her later high school years at Portland she met Monteville Sloan Sr. and fell in love. All in the same year they married had one child and graduated with her Portland High School Diploma. Monte had joined the Marines and they were off to Camp Lejeune where they met lifelong friends Ruth and Don Moore. Their friendship lasted until they day each of them died.Monte and Bernice came back to live in Maine and moved a small house from Dean’s Way to Two Lights Road where they had three more children, Randy, Reed and Darleen. Unfortunately, Monte died in an accident while working as a Park Ranger for Two Lights State Park. Bernice was devastated but went right to work to care for her children.She waitressed for many years at Rudy’s of the Cape, a small variety store with a luncheon counter about a mile from the house. This is where she met her second husband Thomas E. Skolfield Sr. They married and they provided for seven children, four of Bernice’s and three of Tom’s, every other weekend. Bernice and Tom made a great life for themselves.They made extensive vegetable gardens and canned everything they possible could for the long winters. Tom lobstered and fished so there was no lack of food for the family. Bernice and Tom were married for over 40 years until Tom ‘s passing leaving her a widow once again.Bernice found comfort in the Church of the Nazarene in Cape Elizabeth. She was an active member and made so many great friends. She also volunteered from time to time at the Root Cellar in Portland, helping with whatever the task was that day. Her hobbies were extensive from, sewing, making dolls, making clothes for grandchildren, photography, cooking and baking with grandchildren, and so much more. She loved all her children and grandchildren. She loved to shower them with love and affection and a present or two when life could afford it.Bernice was predeceased by her brothers, Winfield, Jimmy, Donnie, and her sister, Roberta. She was proud of all her children, Monteville L. Sloan Jr. of Petaluma, Calif., Randy Sloan of Windham, Reed Sloan of Saco, and Darleen Lafontaine of Gray. She also loved her grandchildren, April Sloan, Danny Sloan, Randy Sloan Jr., Christina Sloan, and Megan Lafontaine. She was loved by her great-grandchildren too.Bernice’s remains will be cremated and there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, ﻿donations to theAlzhemier’s Association in her name would be greatly appreciated

