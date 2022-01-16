This week’s poem, Leonore Hildebrandt’s “The Voice Lesson,” is a celebration of learning and a powerful teacher. I love the bright chaos of the poem’s scene, both in the room and inside the speaker’s novice lungs and throat. I also love the brilliantly eccentric image and voice of this teacher, who seems to know so well not just how we sing, but why.
Hildebrandt is the author of the poetry collections “Where You Happen to Be,” “The Work at Hand” and “The Next Unknown.” Her poems and translations have appeared in the Cimarron Review, Harpur Palate and Poetry Daily, among other journals. A native of Germany, Hildebrandt lives “off the grid” in Harrington and spends the winter in Silver City, New Mexico. She serves on the editorial board of the Beloit Poetry Journal.
The Voice Lesson
By Leonore Hildebrandt
When I enter the house, a small dog charges and yips.
She cries, “Bongo, Bongo,” adding to the tumult.
My teacher’s assertion is matched by her dress,
which flows from the Rubenesque breasts in charming disarray.
Where I come from, we take shallow breaths
not to disturb the ways of propriety.
As a result, habit is strung tight around my chest.
Massive air columns weigh on my throat.
She cuts through all of that: “Practice
to focus the sound—horizontal, even.”
Vocal folds vibrate neither high nor low, she says.
Air waves swell and subside driven by clear thought.
Her jewelry sparkles. Her chest widens
and muscles. “Imagine a life vest.
Imagine the vent pipe of a dryer.” My teacher
loves me enough to believe it can be done.
Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “The Voice Lesson,” copyright © 2020 by Leonore Hildebrandt, was originally published in Sky Island. It appears by permission of the author.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Mask mandates in high school sports are tough to enforce
-
Local & State
How we’re navigating omicron
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Will Collins live up to message of 2015 march with Lewis?
-
Arts Review
A game of geopolitical chicken, played out in personal terms in ‘Munich: The Edge of War’
-
Books
Book review: The scope of ‘A Future Without Walls’ – how to fix a divided world – is huge
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.