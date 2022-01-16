Railroad Earth. Photo by Allie Tishgart

*Shows may have been canceled or postponed after this listing was compiled.

ON SALE NOW

Ward Hayden & The Outliers, Jan. 14. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Loudon Wainwright III, Jan. 15. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $45. onelongfellowsquare.com

Railroad Earth, Jan. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $28. statetheatreportland.com

BoomBox, Jan. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

GoldenOak, Jan. 21. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $15. rocklandstrand.com

Connor Garvey Band, Jan. 22. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $12. onelongfellowsquare.com

Lost Dog Street Band, Jan. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $18, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Greensky Bluegrass with Infamous Stringdusters, Jan 27. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Portland Jazz Orchestra, Jan. 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com

Dirty Honey & Mammoth WVH, Jan. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com

James McMurtry, Jan. 28. Portland House of Music, $45, $55. statetheatreportland.com

Griffin House, Jan. 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

The Wood Brothers, Jan. 29. State Theatre, Portland, $31. statetheatreportland.com

Beg, Steal, or Borrow, Jan. 29. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Dabin, Feb. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Mile Twelve, Feb. 3. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Studio Two Beatles Tribute, Feb. 4. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Trevor Noah, Feb. 5. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $125. waterfrontconcerts.com

The Ballroom Thieves, Feb. 5. Johnson Hall, Gardiner, $15, $30. johnsonhall.org

Killswitch Engage, Feb. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $37. statetheatreportland.com

Chris Smither, Feb. 5. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com

Air Supply, Feb. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $50 to $80. statetheatreportland.com

Mile Block Trio, Feb. 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Anaïs Mitchell + Bonny Light Horseman, Feb. 17. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $27 to $57. porttix.com

Wild Rivers, Feb. 19. Portland House of Music, $19. statetheatreportland.com

Clem Snide, Feb. 23. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $17. onelongfellowsquare.com

Portland Jazz Orchestra, Feb. 24. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com

Twiddle, Feb. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $28. statetheatreportland.com

John McEuen, Feb. 26. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com

David Wax Museum, Mar. 3. One Longfelllow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Al Franken, Mar. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Allison Russell, Mar. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $25, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Lurrie Bell with the Blues Prophets, Mar. 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Gladys Knight, Mar. 11. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $65 to $95. statetheatreportland.com

Dark Star Orchestra, Mar. 11 & 12. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50, $75 for two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com

Ministry, Mar. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Adam Ezra Group, Mar. 13. Portland House of Music, $28. statetheatreportland.com

Dropkick Murphys, Mar. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $41.50. statetheatreportland.com

Del Water Gap, Mar. 16. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com

Mark Erelli and Mary Bragg, Marc. 16. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com

Tom Segura, Mar. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $49 to $89. statetheatreportland.com

Josephine County, Mar. 17. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Whitney Cummings, Mar. 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $41 to $65. porttix.com

Patton Oswalt, Mar. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $85. statetheatreportland.com

Car Seat Headrest, Mar. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Gustaf, April 8. Portland House of Music, $13. statetheatreportland.com

Sierra Ferrell, April 14. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Shinedown, April 19. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $36.50 to $76.50 .crossarenaportland.com

Kaleo, April 19. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Lucero, April 26. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Jack White, Aug. 22. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $62 to $102. crossarenaportland.com

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Things To Do
Related Stories
Latest Articles