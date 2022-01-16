*Shows may have been canceled or postponed after this listing was compiled.
ON SALE NOW
Ward Hayden & The Outliers, Jan. 14. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com
Loudon Wainwright III, Jan. 15. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $45. onelongfellowsquare.com
Railroad Earth, Jan. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $28. statetheatreportland.com
BoomBox, Jan. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
GoldenOak, Jan. 21. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $15. rocklandstrand.com
Connor Garvey Band, Jan. 22. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $12. onelongfellowsquare.com
Lost Dog Street Band, Jan. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $18, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Greensky Bluegrass with Infamous Stringdusters, Jan 27. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Portland Jazz Orchestra, Jan. 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com
Dirty Honey & Mammoth WVH, Jan. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50. statetheatreportland.com
James McMurtry, Jan. 28. Portland House of Music, $45, $55. statetheatreportland.com
Griffin House, Jan. 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com
The Wood Brothers, Jan. 29. State Theatre, Portland, $31. statetheatreportland.com
Beg, Steal, or Borrow, Jan. 29. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com
Dabin, Feb. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Mile Twelve, Feb. 3. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com
Studio Two Beatles Tribute, Feb. 4. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com
Trevor Noah, Feb. 5. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $39.50 to $125. waterfrontconcerts.com
The Ballroom Thieves, Feb. 5. Johnson Hall, Gardiner, $15, $30. johnsonhall.org
Killswitch Engage, Feb. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $37. statetheatreportland.com
Chris Smither, Feb. 5. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com
Air Supply, Feb. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $50 to $80. statetheatreportland.com
Mile Block Trio, Feb. 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com
Anaïs Mitchell + Bonny Light Horseman, Feb. 17. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $27 to $57. porttix.com
Wild Rivers, Feb. 19. Portland House of Music, $19. statetheatreportland.com
Clem Snide, Feb. 23. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $17. onelongfellowsquare.com
Portland Jazz Orchestra, Feb. 24. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com
Twiddle, Feb. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $28. statetheatreportland.com
John McEuen, Feb. 26. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com
David Wax Museum, Mar. 3. One Longfelllow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Al Franken, Mar. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
Allison Russell, Mar. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $25, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Lurrie Bell with the Blues Prophets, Mar. 10. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Gladys Knight, Mar. 11. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $65 to $95. statetheatreportland.com
Dark Star Orchestra, Mar. 11 & 12. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50, $75 for two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com
Ministry, Mar. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com
Adam Ezra Group, Mar. 13. Portland House of Music, $28. statetheatreportland.com
Dropkick Murphys, Mar. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $41.50. statetheatreportland.com
Del Water Gap, Mar. 16. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com
Mark Erelli and Mary Bragg, Marc. 16. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15. onelongfellowsquare.com
Tom Segura, Mar. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $49 to $89. statetheatreportland.com
Josephine County, Mar. 17. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com
Whitney Cummings, Mar. 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $41 to $65. porttix.com
Patton Oswalt, Mar. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $85. statetheatreportland.com
Car Seat Headrest, Mar. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Gustaf, April 8. Portland House of Music, $13. statetheatreportland.com
Sierra Ferrell, April 14. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Shinedown, April 19. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $36.50 to $76.50 .crossarenaportland.com
Kaleo, April 19. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Lucero, April 26. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Jack White, Aug. 22. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $62 to $102. crossarenaportland.com
