After reading Editorial Page Editor Greg Kesich’s column in the Jan. 9 Maine Sunday Telegram (Page D2), concerning a Republican attack on democracy, I reconsidered my decision not to submit the following.

I thank the Press Herald for publishing the Sun Journal article Dec. 28 on Page B1, about former Gov. Paul LePage saying he’d “love it” if former state Sen. Tom Saviello entered the gubernatorial race.

If I remember correctly, LePage was elected not once but twice because Eliot Cutler ran in both races as an independent and lost miserably both times, draining just enough votes from the Democrats to gift-wrap each election for LePage.

As a conservative, independent person, I would suggest Mr. Saviello not rise to LePage’s ill-placed bait by running as an independent at this time. I would suggest, instead, that Mr. Saviello grab the bully by his horns and run as a Republican in their primary.

Over my seven decades here, I’ve learned we Maine folks don’t usually make the same mistake three times in a row. I submit this missive with the sole hope of ending a recurring personal nightmare, where I awaken in an overflowing movie theater, surrounded by our families. The lights dim and the screen announces: “Welcome to the Maine state premier of the new cartoon: ‘Paul LePage 3.’ ”

Steve Ross

South Portland

