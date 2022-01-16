DETROIT — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 as the Phoenix Suns beat the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday.

Cameron Payne added 19 points for Phoenix, which has won six of seven. The Suns had six players in double figures.

Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham finished with 21 points before being ejected in the third quarter.

Cory Joseph also scored 21 for Detroit, which is 5-4 in 2022 after finishing 2021 with 18 losses in 19 games.

Phoenix built a 64-54 halftime lead behind 21 points from Booker, and JaVale McGee scored eight points in the first three minutes of the third to move the margin to 15.

It was 79-60 when the Pistons switched to a zone defense, but Jae Crowder promptly hit a pair of 3-pointers to keep Phoenix comfortably ahead.

After Booker blew through the Pistons defense for a dunk, Cunningham answered with a reverse dunk at the other end to make it 89-69. Cunningham pointed at Booker after the play and was called for his second technical foul of the game, ending his night.

NOTES

NETS: Kevin Durant has a sprained medial collateral ligament of his left knee, sidelining the NBA’s leading scorer just as the Brooklyn Nets were poised to finally have a lengthy run with their Big Three.

Durant was injured Saturday in a victory over New Orleans when teammate Bruce Brown was knocked backward and fell into his knee. Durant had an MRI exam Sunday that confirmed the injury.

The Nets said Durant was expected to return to full strength following a period of rehabilitation, but didn’t provide a timetable.

Brooklyn starts a four-game road trip Monday in Cleveland to begin a stretch where it plays nine of 11 games on the road. That would have given the Nets plenty of games with Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, who is ineligible to play at home because he is not vaccinated against the coronavirus, as mandated for professional athletes playing in New York City’s public venues.

The three All-Stars have played together in just two games, with the Nets winning both.

Durant is averaging 29.3 points. The Nets are a half-game behind Chicago for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »