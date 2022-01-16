BANGOR — Jacob Falko scored 22 points as Binghamton University handed the University of Maine men’s basketball team its fifth straight loss, 73-65, on Sunday afternoon at Cross Insurance Center.

John McGriff added 18 points and six rebounds for the Bearcats, who improve to 6-7 overall and 3-1 in the America East Conference. Tyler Bertram also had 10 points.

Sam Ihekwoaba scored 13 points and Peter Filipovity added 12 points and six rebounds for the Black Bears (3-11, 0-3).

(14) VILLANOVA 82, BUTLER 42: Collin Gillespie hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Justin Moore scored 15 points to lead the Wildcats (13-4, 6-1 Big East) to their sixth straight win, a victory over theBulldogs (9-7, 2-3) in Philadelphia.

The Wildcats are rolling again since dropping their conference opener and never let Butler get comfortable at the Wells Fargo Center.

(16) OHIO STATE 61, PENN STATE 56: E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and the Buckeyes (11-4, 5-2 Big Ten) defeated the Nittany Lions (8-7, 3-4) in Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio State won despite shooting just 38.6% overall and going the final 5:07 without a basket.

The Nittany Lions trimmed multiple 10-point deficits in the second half and pulled within four with seven seconds to go.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(3) LOUISVILLE 63, BOSTON COLLEGE 53: Kianna Smith scored 18 points, Hailey Van Lith added 16 and the Cardinals (15-1, 5-0 ACC) grinded out a victory over the Eagles (12-5, 3-3) in Boston.

The Cardinals haven’t lost since dropping their season-opener to then-No. 22 Arizona in overtime.

Taylor Soule led Boston College with 17 points and Cameron Swartz had 12. The Eagles had their four-game winning streak snapped.