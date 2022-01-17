BIDDEFORD — Cameron Collins had 26 points and 10 rebounds as Salve Regina held on for a 76-69 men’s basketball win over the University of New England on Monday night.

Kevin Kelly added 14 points and four assists for Salve Regina (10-4, 5-2 CCC). Clay Brochu had 13 points and five rebounds and Mikey Spencer chipped in 10 and five rebounds.

Alex Kravchuk scored 20 points for UNE (2-13, 1-7). Rick Castillo posted 16 points and nine rebounds. Drake Gavin had 15 points and five rebounds while Avery DeBrito put up 14, four rebounds and four assists.

(4) PURDUE 96, (17) ILLINOIS 88: Sasha Stefanovic scored 22 points, including a go-ahead 3 at the start of double overtime that sent visiting Purdue (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) to a win over Illinois (13-4, 6-1).

Illinois guards Andre Curbelo and Alfonso Plummer made baskets in the final seconds of regulation and the first overtime before the Boilermakers broke away.

Purdue hit four straight shots to take an 89-83 lead with 1:03 left in double overtime. Eric Hunter Jr. had two of those baskets.

AP POLL: A wild week of upsets led to big changes in the AP Top 25. Amid the chaos, a familiar team returned to the top.

Preseason No. 1 Gonzaga climbed back atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, ending Baylor’s five-week run. The Bulldogs had 25 first-place votes, 11 fewer than No. 2 Auburn, but edged the Tigers in overall points to take the top spot.

Auburn has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1999-2000 after moving up two spots. Arizona, Purdue and Baylor rounded out the top five.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SALVE REGINA 66, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 56: Jordyn Franzen scored 24 points, but the Nor’easters (8-7, 6-2 CCC) lost to the Ospreys (6-6, 5-1) in Biddeford.

Ashley Rourke led Salve Regina with 16 points and seven rebounds. Amanda Folan had 13 points and six rebounds and Megan Henaghan had 12 and nine. Morgan Shuey posted 10 points and five assists.

Franzen added 10 rebounds for the double-double. Kaylee Beyor scored 14 points for UNE.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 93, NHTI 29: The Seawolves (12-2, 7-1 YSCC) blew past the Lynx (4-6, 3-4) in South Portland behind 20 points and eight rebounds from Kyla Greenleaf.

Allexius Theberge followed with 18 points, five rebounds and three steals. Shea Pickering had 16 and six rebounds. Tara Flanders put up 12 and 12 rebounds and Hannah Richards posted 13 points, five rebounds and five assists for SMCC.

Shanowa Brown led NHTI with nine points and seven rebounds.

OREGON 72, (9) UCONN 59: Te-Hina Paopao had 22 points and eight rebounds as host Oregon (10-5) beat UConn (9-4).

Sedona Prince added 14 points as Oregon won its second game against a top-10 team in three days. The Ducks defeated seventh-ranked Arizona 68-66 in overtime on Saturday.

Freshman Carolina Ducharme scored 22 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 17 points for the Huskies, who were without their top two scorers due to injury.

OREGON STATE 69 (22) COLORADO 66: Talia von Oelhoffen drilled a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime, lifting host Oregon State (8-4, 1-1 Pac-12) over Colorado (13-2, 2-2).

Von Oelhoffen missed a jumper with 24 seconds left but got a second chance after Jelena Mitrovic grabbed the offensive rebound. Von Oelhoffen’s second chance, after taking a pass from Ellie Mack, was good to give the Beavers a 69-66 lead. Colorado’s Jaylyn Sherrod missed a 3-pointer with four seconds left and Mack cleared the rebound to preserve the win.

AP POLL: South Carolina remained the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.

The Gamecocks received 28 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel after beating Texas A&M and Arkansas last week. South Carolina is off until hosting Vanderbilt next Monday.

There was no movement near the top of the poll as Stanford, Louisville, North Carolina State, Tennessee and Indiana followed the Gamecocks again. Louisville received the other two first-place votes.

FOOTBALL

CLEMSON: Onetime Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson is returning to the Tigers, becoming Coach Dabo Swinney’s first player taken from the NCAA transfer portal.

Johnson had been with Northwestern the past four seasons. He announced his decision to return to Clemson on Monday.

Johnson is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound graduate from Brownsburg, Indiana. He was considered a five-star prospect coming out of high school and signed with Clemson in 2017. Johnson sat behind starter Kelly Bryant that season and went through spring practice the following year behind future No. 1 NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence.

Johnson transferred before the 2018 season. He sat out that year because of NCAA transfer rules at the time. Johnson played in 11 games at Northwestern, completing 95 of 183 passes for 856 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Johnson said he had contacted Swinney about becoming a grad assistant coach for the Tigers. Swinney asked if he’d like to join the team and help the team’s younger quarterbacks in current starter D.J. Uiagalelei and incoming freshman Cade Klubnik, considered a five-star prospect by 247Sports.com.

Swinney has not been a fan of the transfer portal, preferring to bring in young talent and develop it. But the coach has said he would use it if it could help the Tigers.

Clemson backup QB Taisun Phommachanh decided to transfer after last season.

NEBRASKA: Former Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy announced his decision to transfer to Nebraska.

Purdy is the second quarterback headed to Nebraska through the transfer portal. Casey Thompson announced his move from Texas on Jan. 7.

Purdy said in November he planned to leave Florida State. He played behind Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton and appeared in one game. He played in three games in 2020, starting one.

Purdy was a four-star recruit coming out of Perry High School in Glendale, Arizona, and originally pledged to sign with Louisville before flipping to Florida State.

The addition of Thompson and Purdy gives Nebraska five scholarship quarterbacks entering spring. The others are Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg and Richard Torres.

Adrian Martinez, the Huskers’ starter since 2018, transferred to Kansas State for his final season.

