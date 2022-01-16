SOUTH PORTLAND – Margaret Anne (Dunn) Place “Ma” of South Portland, passed away from Covid-19 on Nov. 18, 2021. She was unvaccinated.She was predeceased by husband, Philip; and daughter, Cathy.She is survived by two sisters, Dorothy Balsam and Helen Prescott, both of Georgia, also a brother, Bill and his wife Gloria of North Carolina; a son, Steven and wife Hope, and daughter, Jennifer Betters; six grandkids, Morgan Place, Lindsey Pearson and husband Dustin, Amanda Kurlanski and husband Chris, Ian Place, Alexa Mills and husband Daniel and Grady Betters; three great-granddaughters, Chiara, Isabella, and Eve, all of Portland.Marge grew up in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, N.Y. She had great stories of growing up in New York City, N.Y.She met “PT” (Philip) while he was stationed at Fort Dix. They married at Black Point Congregation Church and moved to Kelsy Street, South Portland for a short while, before settling on Meeting House Hill next door to PT’s birth place, the longtime Place family home.Marge was a licensed beautician and performed many frostings in the kitchen of 374 Cottage Rd. She worked as lunch lady at Mahoney Junior High School for many years and sold tons of Avon out of 374. She was a housekeeper for the Harmon Florist family for a decade.Marge loved to play bridge. She played for over 30 years with the same ladies of her SOPO bridge club. She was a devoted bowler at the Big 20. She bowled with the Busy Bees in the morning league. She enjoyed summers at camp and a good book.She spent her final years as caregiver and provider for her disabled daughter.Even at 86, Marge’s death is a tragedy, because it was preventable. She was exposed and infected by those closest to her. Please get vaccinated to end these needless deaths of our elders.A memorial service will be held in the spring.

