For 52 days, I was in the hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland and Springbrook Rehab Center in Westbrook fighting off COVID-19.
I survived not just because of the excellent medical care I received but also – just as important – the compassionate and totally loving care from every member of the team. And it wasn’t just me, it was every patient in there fighting for their lives.
The hospital staff were the only people with whom you had contact. I will be honest: I consider myself to be a loving and caring individual, but I don’t have the courage to face the dangers of getting COVID or bringing it home to family and friends. Yet here these angels of mercy sacrificed it all without a second thought. Their reward, when asked, is seeing their patients return healthy to their loved ones.
What a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction. My faith is renewed in humanity by the selfless sacrifice made by these heroes. The battle is far from over. We need more heroes to join the fight, not just with this pandemic but also with whatever else comes down the road.
I implore anyone who has ever thought “I desire to help others,” look into this field. From medical to cleaning and even being a visitor to help calm those who are frightened, this is a field to explore. They need you, they want you and they will be ever thankful for your service.
Richard Bush
Manchester
