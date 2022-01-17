It has been an honor to represent Westbrook in the State House this past year. Together, we expanded service programming with my Maine Service Fellows and Maine Climate Corps programs – providing an opportunity to serve and jobs for young Mainers along with investments in communities across the state.

We passed legislation that funds 55% of Westbrook’s K-12 education costs and provides free breakfast and lunch to all students. We also passed legislation limiting tuition increases at the University of Maine system, local community colleges and Maine Maritime Academy, helping families in Westbrook with children in post-secondary schools.

For our small businesses, we allocated $48.4 million for loans and loan guarantees from FAME along with $39 million to lower health insurance costs.

Affordable housing is another issue that Westbrook and communities across the state face. We are using federal monies to build more affordable housing and support first-time homebuyers. We expanded the Property Tax Fairness Credit, providing tax and rent relief for our neighbors, and increased state reimbursements to municipalities for the Homestead Exemption program, allowing Mainers to exempt $25,000 from the value of their home and only pay property taxes on the remaining amount.

I am ready to continue fighting in Augusta for you and your family. As a lifelong resident of Westbrook, I would be honored to serve another term. I look forward to continuing to earn your support over the coming months. As always, let me know how I can serve you and your family.

Morgan Rielly

D-Westbrook, House District 34

