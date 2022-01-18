FRIDAY

“Larry’s Famous Ribs” dine-in or take-out dinner, featuring BBQ ribs, coleslaw, baked beans and dessert. 5 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Frank L. Mitchell Post No. 3335, at 64 Jewell St., in Jay by reservation only, with drive-thru, take-out available. Cost is $13.

The Post will open at 4 p.m. for a social time for members and guests with advance reservations only. Masks are required for all members and guests entering the Post. All guests will be required to sign in as well with a Post member.

For take-out dinners, please call 897-2122. If dining in, please indicate at time order is placed. The Post will return your call to confirm if you have a table reservation.

SATURDAY

Take-out baked bean supper, including baked pea beans, two red hot dogs, coleslaw, biscuit, and choice of apple or blueberry pie. 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. First Congregational Church of Gray, 5 Brown St., Gray. Cost is $10 each. Meals are by pre-order only, by 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Call Carol at 650-9093 and leave your name, phone number, number of meals ordered and choice of pie. Park at the Parish House and enter by the front door to pay. Masks and social distancing strictly observed.

