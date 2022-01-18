FRIDAY
“Larry’s Famous Ribs” dine-in or take-out dinner, featuring BBQ ribs, coleslaw, baked beans and dessert. 5 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Frank L. Mitchell Post No. 3335, at 64 Jewell St., in Jay by reservation only, with drive-thru, take-out available. Cost is $13.
The Post will open at 4 p.m. for a social time for members and guests with advance reservations only. Masks are required for all members and guests entering the Post. All guests will be required to sign in as well with a Post member.
For take-out dinners, please call 897-2122. If dining in, please indicate at time order is placed. The Post will return your call to confirm if you have a table reservation.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Kennebunk Post
From Augusta – Honor MLK Day by serving your community
-
Forecaster Opinion
Through My Lens: ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere’
-
Community News
Community meals
-
Local & State
Conservation groups seek new rules to protect Maine lakes from invasive species
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Council’s leadership applauded in ending Portland’s state of emergency