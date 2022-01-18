Gas prices are again a mixed bag in northern New England.

The average price in Maine fell a little more than a penny over the past week to $3.38 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, which survey’s stations. Prices in the state remain about 3 cents lower than a month ago, GasBuddy said Monday.

The price in Vermont rose a little less than a cent to $3.35 and the price in New Hampshire fell 2.1 cents to $3.24.

Gas prices were buoyed last week by the rise in price of crude oil, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. However, demand for gas remained “lackluster,” De Haan said.

