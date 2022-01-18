A guest column on Jan. 11 (“Brunswick business owners should not have had mask mandate thrust upon them,” The Times Record) appeared to be about the effect of mandated mask-wearing by patrons of Brunswick businesses. However, nine paragraphs began with “I” and in all, it was used 23 times. He does not consider the “we” who shop at these businesses and want to stay well in order to do that and keep businesses open. Most people would be happy to see the mandate end but it is for the greater good of all.
Nancy Hoffman,
Brunswick
