The campaign promoting a consumer-owned electric utility in Maine acknowledged Wednesday that it wasn’t able to gather enough signatures for a ballot initiative in 2022 and will continue to collect signatures this year for a 2023 attempt.
“In 2021,” Our Power said in a news release, “(we) got closer than ever to creating a consumer-owned utility to replace the state’s politically powerful and notoriously poor performing investor-owned electric utilities – Central Maine Power and Versant.”
Our Power said it had collected nearly three-quarters of the required signatures within three months.
“We’re in it for the long run,” said Stephanie Clifford, Our Power’s campaign manager, “and forging ahead until we get the job done. Every signature is valid for twelve months, and our ongoing efforts will soon give Mainers a choice.”
Clifford noted that 96 percent of donations to the effort came from Mainers, and criticized the large amount of money raised by CMP-funded opposition.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Bath to decide on mask mandate for indoor public spaces tonight
-
Local & State
State reports 1,545 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 additional deaths
-
American Journal
We Love to Eat: Jan. 20
-
Local & State
Consumer power campaign lacks signatures for 2022 ballot but will continue
-
Varsity Maine
Tuesday’s girls’ basketball roundup: Scarborough’s Mike Giordano gets 300th career win
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.