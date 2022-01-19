The campaign promoting a consumer-owned electric utility in Maine acknowledged Wednesday that it wasn’t able to gather enough signatures for a ballot initiative in 2022 and will continue to collect signatures this year for a 2023 attempt.

“In 2021,” Our Power said in a news release, “(we) got closer than ever to creating a consumer-owned utility to replace the state’s politically powerful and notoriously poor performing investor-owned electric utilities – Central Maine Power and Versant.”

Our Power said it had collected nearly three-quarters of the required signatures within three months.

“We’re in it for the long run,” said Stephanie Clifford, Our Power’s campaign manager, “and forging ahead until we get the job done. Every signature is valid for twelve months, and our ongoing efforts will soon give Mainers a choice.”

Clifford noted that 96 percent of donations to the effort came from Mainers, and criticized the large amount of money raised by CMP-funded opposition.

