SOUTH PORTLAND — Numerous local businesses have opened their doors to host COVID-19 clinics including Foulmouthed Brewing. Owner Julia Dilger signed up to host a vaccine clinic on Jan.9 that made hundreds of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and boosters available to those who were having a challenging time finding a vaccine appointment.

“It was great, we gave our 74 shots,” Dilger said. “Mostly boosters, but a few first and second doses.”

Dilger and her husband founded the brewery five years ago and not only have a passion for craft beer and cocktails and enjoy helping others in the community. This is the first time the brewery has opened their doors to host a vaccine clinic and will not be their last as Dilger hopes to have more vaccine clinics in the future if it is still needed.

“We would love to host again if there is a need,” she said. “From the community response, there seems to be (a need). Ideally, we can host another clinic in February. I saw that Little Woodfords had hosted a vaccine clinic back in November and that was the first I had seen that businesses could even host a clinic. I saw that they had a huge turnout, and I knew how difficult of a time my friends were having finding booster appointments and I knew we had the space.

“It took a little while to figure out who to contact to organize a clinic, but once I did, the process was easy. I know many people (staff included) who couldn’t make appointments and a walk-in clinic seemed like just the thing for the neighborhood/South Portland area.”

Dilger has also used her knitting skills to help knit warm clothes for local Mainers. The brewery held “Knit Nights” regularly that gathered dozens to the brewery to knit. Items knitted and collected go to Maine Needs, a nonprofit that gives toys and essentials to families who need them.

“Thursdays and Sundays in December, we host a knitting night to knit hats, scarves, mittens for donation to Maine Needs. We also had a donation area for those unknittable items needed, snow pants, jackets, winter clothing, boots, etc.,” Dilger said. “From the month of December, our community filled the trunk of my Outback with needed items. Once we reopen indoor seating, we hope to continue our knitting nights on Sundays.”

Foulmouthed Brewing is currently offering take-out and requires guests to wear a mask while inside the building.

“For the first two full weekends in January, we have moved to a take-out service only to minimize the risk of spread to our staff and community” said Dilger. “We are hoping to reopen indoor seating soon, but are taking it one week at a time.”

Little Woodfords in Portland opened its doors as a vaccine clinic for the day and the former Pier 1 Imports location by the Maine Mall has also opened its doors as a vaccine clinic. For information about vaccine clinics, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/ .

