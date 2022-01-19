A man was killed Wednesday afternoon when he jumped off an overpass at Exit 43 in Richmond.
State police have not released the identity of the man, but said he was from Freeport and died at the scene.
The man was killed when he struck a tractor-trailer truck traveling southbound on Interstate-295 beneath the overpass at about 3:35 p.m., according to a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
The driver of the truck, who is from Pennsylvania, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Both lanes of traffic were shut down temporarily, Moss said.
If you are concerned about yourself or someone you know, please call the Maine Crisis Hotline at 1-888-568-1112, or visit: maine.gov/suicide/help/index.htm
