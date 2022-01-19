From winter through fall, the time is right to get outdoors and enjoy all the adventures that Maine has to offer. And we’re here to help. Throughout 2022, the Press Herald will be offering in-depth discussions with experts in sports ranging from hiking and paddling to fishing and hunting. They will offer tips for novices and long-time enthusiasts alike, and keep you up to date on the latest trends in equipment. Please join us throughout the year for our one-on-interviews with outdoor experts who will get you primed for your next adventure in the woods or on the ponds and trails.

From tips on finding the right boots to the latest changes at ski lodges in Maine, Press Herald skiing columnist Josh Christie shares his expertise in what is sure to be a lively discussion with reporter Deirdre Fleming.

About Josh

Josh Christie is a writer, speaker, and co-owner of Print: A Bookstore, an independent bookstore in Portland, Maine. He is the author of four books, most recently Skiing Maine. He writes about beer, books, skiing, and the outdoors for a number of outlets, most frequently the Portland Press Herald.

