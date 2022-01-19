Sen. Susan Collins says she is proud to have been a cosponsor of the 2006 reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act but doesn’t mention that it has since been gutted by two Supreme Court rulings. Why is she now saying she will not vote for the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would restore the provisions that the original act she cosponsored was meant to ensure?

Pointing to high voter turnout in 2020 as evidence that we don’t need additional voter protections is disingenuous since, in 2021, laws restricting access to voting have been passed in 19 states and many more are proposed for enactment in 2022. The intent of these laws is obviously discriminatory; the effect will be election results that do not reflect the will of the majority of legitimate voters. We need national standards for early and mail-in voting and voter registration and to curb the gerrymandering currently underway.

Susan Collins says she is proud to have been the only Republican to vote for an amendment to the recent budget resolution in support of policies to address the climate crisis. Good for her. Now that she has shown she can go against her party when she knows it is important, it is time to let her know the Freedom to Vote Act is another such critical opportunity. Time is running out. Contact her today.

Barbara Vickery

Richmond

