One person was killed in a single-car crash along Interstate 295 in Portland that occurred sometime overnight but was not discovered until Wednesday morning.

The scene was discovered about 7:40 a.m. in a clump of trees where Washington Avenue merges onto I-295, Portland police said. The vehicle appears to have been headed northbound onto the highway from Washington Street before it left the roadway.

The crash and the investigation closed the on-ramp and off-ramp leading to and from Washington Avenue, but all lanes were reopened by 11 a.m.

The driver’s identity will not be released until family are notified. Investigators are reconstructing the crash.

