Maine health officials reported 1,545 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the first full case update since last Friday.

Thirty additional deaths were reported as well, bringing the total pandemic death toll in Maine to 1,688. Some of the deaths reported Wednesday were likely discovered during a periodic review of death certificates. Only Hawaii and Vermont have seen fewer deaths per capita during the pandemic.

The seven-day case average now stands at 915 cases, compared to 714 cases per day two week ago, although the actual rate of new infections is believed to be much higher.

Daily case updates, both in Maine and elsewhere, have become a less reliable metric for current virus transmission and significantly understate the rate of infections because of the staggering volume of positive tests flooding into state health offices and the inability of workers to keep up with screening them. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, for example, has seen a significant increase in the number of positive tests received in the last two weeks, but that hasn’t necessarily translated into a huge case spike yet, which suggests staff are dealing with a major backlog.

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah is expected to address case data reporting and other topics at a media briefing on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Other indicators show the omicron variant continues to spread rapidly through the state.

Maine’s most recent seven-day positivity rate was a pandemic high 21 percent, which means more than 1 out of every 5 tests conducted is coming back positive. Additionally, the state is processing more tests than ever – 905 per 100,000 people on a seven-day average – and that doesn’t even include at-home tests, the results of which are not always reported to the CDC.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Wednesday morning, but they remain at a sustained high level. On Tuesday, there were exactly 400 COVID-19 patients in Maine hospital – the 7th consecutive day of at least that many. Of those, 105 were in critical care and 50 were on ventilators.

While overall hospitalizations have continued to rise during the omicron wave, the number of people requiring critical care or ventilators has not increased accordingly and has even come down slightly. It’s a sign that the new variant leads to less severe symptoms for some, although the overall increase is still adding to the tremendous strain hospitals already are facing. Dozens of Maine National Guard members will arrive this week as hospitals across the state to assist in non-clinical roles that will help free up needed beds.

Vaccinations, meanwhile, have fallen off after a ramp-up in November and December, when boosters were first approved for many adults and when children ages 5-11 became eligible. Overall, Maine has administered 971,527 final doses of vaccine, which means 72.3 percent of all residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Additionally, 533,870 individuals have gotten booster shots, which accounts for 39.7 percent of the population. The only state with a higher percentage of residents who have gotten boosters is Vermont, according to a state-by-state tracker from Bloomberg.

