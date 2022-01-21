Members of the Durham community are rallying together in search of Layla – a four-month-old puppy that first ran off on Wednesday.

Layla’s owner, Durham resident Sierra Kenkel, said the puppy was spooked around 8 a.m. on the morning of Jan. 19 from the sound of a passing garbage truck. Since then, the search has been on, Kenkel said, and the outpouring of community support from the town of roughly 4,000 people has been “incredible.”

“We moved here like six months ago, we don’t know that many people here, and we have everyone going through their barns and their sheds, everyone is driving around putting flyers out – we even have people out with drones,” said Kenkel.

There have been no confirmed sightings of Layla since Wednesday, Kenkel said on Friday morning. Over a hundred of people have engaged in the search over social media, and others have offered game cameras and Havahart traps in an effort to find the pup.

Layla is a black lab hound and weighs about 30 pounds. She is wearing a collar with a name tag and rabies tags. The dog is shy and if members of the public spot Layla, Kenkel said it is best not to chase her and to speak quietly.

“It’s devastating, she’s a family member of ours,” said Kenkel. “We’re trying to stay very open and more than just positive.”

As of Friday morning, a poster by Maine Lost Dog Recovery of Layla had garnered over 800 shares on social media. Maine Lost Dog Recovery is a nonprofit that uses social media and other educational tools to help reunite owners with missing dogs.

In 2021, the organization reported an 86% success rate, helping to bring 1,000 missing Maine dogs home safe. In total, Maine Lost Dog Recovery advocated for 1,160 dogs in 2021. Of that, 124, or 11%, are still missing and 36, or 3%, were found deceased.

In addition to using social media, board member Morgan Miles said one of the best practices when searching for a missing dog is immediately printing between 100 and 300 flyers to post in a five-mile radius.

“If you go several days without a sighting, you expand your flyer range. You print off more and you go out further than the five-mile radius,” said Miles. “That’s how you’re going to get real time sightings.”

Maine Lost Dog Recovery typically does not recommend large search parties, as it can further scare a lost dog that is typically in “survival mode,” Miles said. Dogs can survive even in the coldest temperatures, Miles added, and in the past pets have been reunited after over eight months without sightings.

“Several years ago, we had a 6-pound Chihuahua lost for 63 days when it was like negative 20 during the months of January and February – and this Chihuahua survived just fine,” said Miles. “They are resilient, they will find ways to stay warm, they will find ways to eat.”

This story will be updated.

