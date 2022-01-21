Meetinghouse Arts, home to the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Freeport, kicks off February with a month of performances from acclaimed Folk Americana band Josephine County, physical comedian Janoah Bailin, and the Women in Harmony Outreach Ensemble.

Josephine County performs Thursday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. as part of the “‘Til We Meet Again” concert series. This band combines the talents of four powerful, traditional musicians – award-winning fiddler and singer Erica Brown, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Matt Shipman, Irish flute player and singer Hanz Araki, and singer and bodhrán player Colleen Raney – into one musical experience. Josephine County recently released their first album, “East to the West,” featuring four-part harmonies, dynamic instrumentals, and a strong commitment to the musical traditions that brought the group together. Audiences can choose to experience this concert live, in person at Meetinghouse Arts, or via livestream.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, Maine-based physical theater artist and clown Janoah Bailin rolls in on his unicycle to Meetinghouse Arts to present his unique show, “meSSes.” Janoah, an alum of Circus Smirkus, tosses together art forms including juggling, circus, and theater, to spin a tale of teaching, learning and labor. During this optionally interactive performance, audiences can learn how to juggle and make meSSes! This unique experience for all ages begins at the family-friendly time of 6pm.

On Sunday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m., the Women in Harmony Outreach Ensemble will perform an uplifting concert celebrating the power of music and community. Selections include pieces by John David, Peggy Seeger, and Eric Whitacre, and songs performed by the Wailin’ Jennys, Libana and others. This 15-member ensemble is a subgroup of Women in Harmony, a vibrant, feminist chorus dedicated to musical excellence and social justice.

Meetinghouse Arts, located in the historic First Parish Church at 40 Main St., has established itself as hub for arts and culture in downtown Freeport.

“We are energized by the community’s support of this new venue in an historic building, and excited to welcome Maine-based performers from near and far to share their artistry,” said Executive Director Dana Legawiec.

Visit the ACAF website, freeportartsandculture.org, for details on all upcoming events, including how to purchase tickets and the latest COVID-19 policy.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: