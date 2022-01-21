Robert “Rob” Lee Buck 1946 – 2022 WOOLWICH – Robert “Rob” Lee Buck, 75, of Woolwich succumbed to his recent respiratory ailments and passed away Jan. 6, 2022, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Mass. Rob and his wife, Jean, had been visiting their adult children and their families for the holidays. Born in Bath on Feb. 26, 1946, Rob was the second son of Dr. Leonardo Edgar and Letitia E. (Lee) Buck. As an active youth, Rob enjoyed many athletic and outdoor activities including football, baseball, basketball, and golf. He was a two-time Maine Schoolboy golf champion, received four high school athletic letters, was captain of the Morse High School football and golf teams. Rob loved the game of golf, enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his life, genealogical research, traveling with his wife to National Parks and historic sites, being with his family and watching his grandchildren’s activities. Rob graduated from Morse High in 1964, attended Rollins College in Florida, and was drafted into the Navy where he received the American Spirit Honor Medal. He served aboard the USS WASP (CVS-18) during Vietnam and played on the All-Navy Golf team. In 1968, Robert married the former Jean C. Hollings of Toms River, N.J. After his Naval service, Rob graduated with a B.A. in Biology from the University of Southern Maine and was employed in the pharmaceutical industry in Massachusetts. In 1978, Rob, Jean and their children moved back to the Bath area where Rob worked in sales in the building supply industry, retiring in 2013. He was a selectman for the Town of Woolwich for 12 years and Chairman of the Board. Rob coached YMCA and Woolwich Central School basketball, Bath Little League and Babe Ruth baseball. He won numerous golf tournaments, gave countless golf lessons to people of all ages and would often be found as a timer at the end of a lane at his children’s Long Reach Swim Club meets. He was a member of the Bath Area YMCA, Bath Golf Course, Bath Historical Society, Grace Episcopal Church, Bath Lodge of Elks, and the Boy Scouts. Robert is survived by his wife, Jean of Woolwich; a daughter, Jennifer, her husband David Bunge and their children Christian, Schuyler and Phoebe of Cohasset, Mass.; a son, Jonathan Buck and his wife Jessica and their children Madelyn, Jameson, Broderick and Grayden of Hampden; a brother, Christopher Buck and his wife Gail of Florida; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his younger brother, Bruce Buck. A celebration of life and a private burial at Oak Grove Cemetery will be held a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bath Area YMCA 303 Centre St. Bath, ME 04530 and/or Bath Historical Society 33 Summer St. Bath, ME 04530

