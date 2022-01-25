Florence Taff Carman 1936 – 2022 TOPSHAM – Florence Taff Carman passed after a short illness on Jan. 15, 2022. She was born in the District of Columbia on June 13, 1936, married to USCG CDR Frank H. Carman Jr. She had a fulfilled life as a mother and spouse, career Administrative Secretary, and lifelong advocate for children and adults with Autism and Fragile X Syndrome. Florence was the daughter of Gladys Harlow Taff and William Thomas Taff. She is survived by her son, Frank W. Carman, her daughters and sons-in-law Lynn Whitley and Skip Whitley, Anne Wagner and Edward Moravick; and her granddaughter and husband Ariel Frankfurt and Mark Frankfurt. Florence gave us a lifetime of love, caring, companionship and friendship during her time on earth. A short graveside service will be held at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Augusta Maine on Jan. 28 at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family would be pleased to have you support Florence’s causes with a donation in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Organization Maine Chapter 383 U.S. Route 1 Suite 2C, Scarborough, ME 04074 or the Maine Independence Association 3 Industrial Parkway Brunswick, ME 04011

