FARMINGTON — Maddy Werner scored 13 points to lead the Morse girls basketball team to a 36-34 win over Mt. Blue on Wednesday in Farmington.

Michaela Petterson added eight points for the Shipbuilders (4-5).

Katelyn Daggett led Mt. Blue (3-9) with 14 points, while Eva Stevens added nine points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

WINTHROP 56, BOOTHBAY 43: Matt Sullivan scored 12 points for the Seahawks in a loss to the Ramblers in a Mountain Valley Conference game in Winthrop.

Gryffin Kristan added seven points for Boothbay (4-8).

Logan Baird and Matt Beck each scored 16 points to lead Winthrop (8-2).

OAK HILL 95, WISCASSET 22: Caden Thompson, Pietro Capresi and the Raiders (6-6) were too much for the Wolverines (0-13) in an MVC matchup in Wales.

Thompson hit four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 17 points, while Capresi had two treys and 16 points. Tiger Hopkins added 13 points for Oak Hill, which also received nine points apiece from Nate Parlin and Jackson Arbour and eight from Maverick Swan.

Nate Schutte drained four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for Wiscasset.

