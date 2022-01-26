Natalie A. Johnson 1926 – 2022 BAILEY ISLAND – Natalie A. Johnson, 95, died Thursday Jan. 13, 2022 at Mid Coast Hospital, Brunswick. She is now resting in arms of Jesus. She was born Dec. 23, 1926 in Lewiston a daughter of Harold and Arvena Harris Cole. She was a graduate from Lewiston High School. She married Carlton Johnson in the Bailey Island on May 24, 1947. Mr. Johnson died March 26, 2013. She was in education her entire adult life, having served at the Harpswell Island School for over 40 years. She was also professional artist, painting in oils, acrylics, watercolors and enjoyed photography throughout her life. She especially loved animals and was dedicated to caring for them, often giving stray cats and dogs a loving home. She is survived by a son, Gary Johnson and wife, Paula of Lyman, a daughter Jan Ling and husband Brian of Hill Airforce Base, Utah; her sister, Janice Peaslee of Guildhall, Vt.; seven grandchildren, Emily Duda, Benjamin Levasseur, Sam Johnson, Jacob Levasseur, Meaghan Anderson, Hope Leclair and Gabe Johnson; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be announced later for the coming summer. The family would like to extend a special thanks for the support received from Mary Morgan and Harpswell Aging at Home. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . Memorial contributions can be made to the Mid Coast Humane Society 190 Pleasant St. Brunswick, ME 04011

